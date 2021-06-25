CALGARY -- The Stampede has announced its lineup for the 2021 evening shows and Alberta artists Terri Clark and High Valley are set to take the stage for separate stints.

Clark will perform the first five nights of the Stampede, from July 9 to 13. High Valley will follow from July 14 through 18. Each night will open with the Broncs After Dark, a western inspired competition, as well as the Bell Grandstand Show, a music, stunt and pyrotechnic event.

Clark was born in Medicine Hat, and is the only female Canadian member of the Grand Ole Opry. She has won 18 Canadian Country Music Awards, as well as four Country Music Association Awards. Clark was also inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004.

"These are my first shows in 18 months," Clark said in a statement. "The feelings of nostalgia are at the forefront, as I am truly honoured that my end to the pandemic is coming home, and playing the Grandstand Show at the Stampede. Full circle is real, and some things are just meant to be."

High Valley was started by the three Rempel brothers from La Crete, Alta. In 2014, Bryan Rempel left the group, followed by Curtis Rempel in June of this year, leaving Brad Rempel to lead the band best known for their platinum selling singles 'Make You Mine', 'She’s With Me' and 'Single Man.'

"Growing up in Alberta, performing at the Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show has always been on the bucket list," said Brad Rempel. "We are so excited to head back home and close out the last five days of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth!"

The evening shows will begin at 8 p.m. each night of the Stampede. Tickets are available online and include day admission to the grounds.