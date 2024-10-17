'Terrible thing to happen': Calgary SAIT students shocked by on-campus death

Police are investigating after the body of a student was found in a residence at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in Calgary.

Officials say police were called to the college at 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

There are no details about the victim, but police say there is no risk to public safety.

"At this time, the death remains undetermined and homicide unit investigators are working to determine whether the death is criminal," police said in a news release.

"Detectives are currently speaking with witnesses and working to conduct a next-of-kin notification."

SAIT students told CTV News at the campus that the death occurred in a room on the 19th floor of the Begin Tower.

Calgary police investigate a death at SAIT on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024.Maxwell Keca lives on campus and learnt about the death in a lecture Thursday morning.

"It's sort of weird because it's like, dang, somebody died here. It's crazy man," he said. "It is definitely a lot to think about.

"Dang, that was another student; that is someone I could have passed by around campus."

Calgary police investigate a death at SAIT on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. Sophia Brady, who came from Missouri for school, said she learnt about the death through social media.

"It is a little bit frightening but as of right now it doesn't seem to be criminal so that's the main thing that's keeping me settled I guess. But I'm an international student so coming here and then thinking it's going to be really safe and then having this happen is a little frightening."

Another international student, Aliraza Laghari, lives in the tower and was saddened to learn a fellow student died.

"It's a terrible thing to happen to anyone at any age but, when you’re young, it's a bit more touching and to think it’s someone probably my age, yeah it’s terrible," he said.

"I feel it living away from your parents so it's terrible for them as well so my thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.

"Let’s hope police get to the bottom of it and it's nothing too serious."

Supports being offered

Jill Purdy, strategic external content communications manager at SAIT, said there is an ongoing police investigation at the school and supports are being offered by the school to any students of staff who need it.

The school has no further information about what happened and directed all further inquiries to CPS.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

(With files from Teri Fikowski)