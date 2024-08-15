The air wasn't great, Thursday, but should get better as we move through the weekend

Air quality was very poor at times on Thursday.

On the Air Quality Health Index on Thursday, we ranged from a 5 (moderate) to a 10+ (top of the scale and poorest air quality).

We have a low-pressure system moving in from the U.S. that will drop some rain and switch the wind direction.

This should help clear the air late Friday and through the weekend.

There may still be smoky waves at times but we should mainly be at the moderate level on the AQHI.

Friday comes with on-and-off showers, and thunderstorms are possible as well as gusty and cool conditions.

Showers are possible until about 10 a.m. on Saturday, then things will start to clear and warm for the weekend: