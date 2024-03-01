The Body Shop closing 5 Alberta stores, liquidating stock

CALGARY
    The Body Shop Canada is shutting down and liquidating stock at five Alberta stores as part of restructuring proceedings.

    The beauty brand will begin liquidation sales at 33 of its 105 stores across Canada, including:

    • Sunridge Mall in Calgary;
    • Londonderry Mall in Edmonton;
    • Park Place in Lethbridge;
    • Medicine Hat Mall in Medicine Hat; and
    • Lloyd Mall in Lloydminster.

    The Body Shop Canada Limited announced it commenced restructuring by filing for bankruptcy protection, in a news release Friday.

    “The Body Shop Canada is commencing this (Notice of Intent) process to obtain a stay of proceedings to provide additional breathing room while it evaluates its strategic alternatives and implements certain restructuring initiatives,” The company said in a news release.

    It will also be ceasing online sales. Its United States arm, The Body Shop US Limited, ceased operations effective Friday.

    The company was acquired from Natura & Co. by AURELIUS GROUP in December 2023.

    The moves come weeks after the company’s parent, The Body Shop International Ltd., filed for administration – a process that allows companies to restructure or wind down without paying off its debts – in the U.K.

    With files from The Canadian Press

    First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC

    

