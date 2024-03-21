'The Boss' is back: Grizzly emerges from den in Banff

Recent snowfall aside, it appears spring has sprung in Banff National Park where Bear 122, known by locals as 'The Boss,' has emerged from his den.

Parks Canada confirms The Boss was spotted within the national park on Monday, March 18, the first reported grizzly bear sighting of the year.

"Bears are awake and active in Banff National Park," said Parks Canada in a statement to CTV News.

"Visitors and residents are reminded to be alert and show wildlife respect while recreating in Banff National Park."

Visitors are advised to check a list of active closures before making their trip to the park.

In addition, Parks Canada is advising people to keep the following actions in mind during any trips:

Make noise! Let bears know you are in the area. Call out, clap, sing or talk loudly especially near streams, dense vegetation and berry patches, on windy days, and in areas of low visibility.

Always carry bear spray, ensure it is accessible, and know how to use it before you head out on the trails. Bear spray can help deter other large mammals too such as cougars, wolves, coyotes, elk, deer, moose, and bison.

Watch for fresh bear signs. Tracks, droppings, diggings, torn-up logs and turned-over rocks are all signs that a bear has been in the area. Leave the area if the signs are fresh.

Keep your dog on a leash at all times (it is the law) or leave it at home. Dogs can provoke defensive behaviour in bears.

Larger size groups are less likely to have a serious bear encounter. We recommend hiking in a tight group of four or more. Never let children wander.

Stay on official trails and travel during daylight hours.

If you come across a large dead animal, leave the area immediately and report it to park staff.

For more information on bear safety in mountain parks you can visit Parks Canada's website.