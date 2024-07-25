The Buckleys added to Calgary Folk Festival lineup

CALGARY
    A couple of local musical favourites were added to the Calgary Folk Music Festial lineup Thursday.

    “Mariel and Tim Buckley are going to join us so we’re excited we’re going to be able to present them,” said Calgary Folk Festival executive director Sara Leishman.

    The opportunity to join the folk fest lineup came about after Charlie Parr and Robert Finley were forced to cancel at the last minute.

    Both Buckleys have successful solo careers, but Tim said in an Instagram post that the siblings have been creating a duo set as well.

    “Due to a last-minute scheduling conflict, @marielbuckley and I are thrilled to be joining forces and sitting in at our hometown festival,” Tim wrote.

    “@calgaryfolkfest has been the source of many core memories for both of us, separately and together.

    “We’ve been working on a duo show where we play each other’s songs and some select covers for a couple seasons, and this is such a treat for us to trot it out in style at home.

    “Big thanks to CFMF for thinking of us!”

    The Buckleys will perform at 12:55 p.m. Saturday at Stage 3, at 4:45 Saturday at Stage 5 for a concert, Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on Stage 5 and then again Sunday at 12:55 p.m. on Stage 3.

    45th anniversary

    Leishman said the festival was using the opportunity of celebrating its 45th anniversary to get some ideas about how it might celebrate turning 50 in a few years.

    "What does it look like to have a festival at 50?" she asked. "It's a story of grit and determination, and like-minded folks.

    "Every year, the (musical) lineup is absolutely incredible, so check it out. It's a great opportunity to discover someone new."

    For more information about the folk fest, go here.

