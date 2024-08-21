The Confluence hires Alpha House outreach workers for public safety pilot project

Calgary’s The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland has hired a team of outreach workers in collaboration with Alpha House which will patrol the area and ensure a “people-centred approach” to public safety.

The project, which began on Aug. 12, is funded by the City of Calgary Civic Partner Community Safety Grant Program and will see at least two dedicated outreach workers operate on the site for eight hours every single day.

Jennifer Thompson, president of The Confluence, said her team decided to apply for the grant to fund support workers rather than security personnel to meaningfully address issues facing unhoused people in downtown Calgary.

“We’re a part of the downtown community and we really want to make sure that everyone who accesses the parkland and our museum space feels welcome,” Thompson said.

“Certainly the community has established encampments here, but we really didn't want to take an enforcement approach. Relationship building is the key to success when you’re working with people who are experiencing homelessness.”

During the warmer months, The Confluence team had been calling Alpha House almost daily regarding unhoused people camping on the property, vulnerable individuals in need of support and concerns over needle debris.

Cody Snoxell, Alpha House Outreach Program Director, says the pilot project will embed Alpha House staff onto the Confluence team so fewer resources will be required to manage situations as they arise.

“By working closely with partners, we can come up with innovative ways to act proactively and provide effective support,” he said.

“Our goal is to improve wellbeing and overall wellness by understanding where people are at and using collaborative case management customized for each individual.”

The pilot project will run for six months until Dec. 31 at which point The Confluence and Alpha House will assess the next steps for a potential permanent implementation of outreach workers on site.

‘I have my own place now’

In 2023, many staff members at The Confluence formed a friendship with Darrel Staples, a man who lived outside of the site for several months.

Alpha House outreach workers also connected with Staples regularly to check on him, help him apply for housing and support and eventually move to temporary housing.

Today he now lives in permanent housing with continued assistance thanks to these efforts.

“Alpha House helped me so much,” said Staples.

“I have my own place now and it’s because they helped me with the whole process of getting my ID back and applying for everything. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Witnessing that moment is what prompted Thompson to want to continue offering support for unhoused individuals in need.

“It was incredibly emotional when we were able to actually see Darrel go to the next step of being housed,” she said.

“We still have a great relationship with him. He's trying to inspire other people to work with community groups like the Alpha House and even Calgary Police Service, to sort of understand how there are so many services out there. But again, it takes everyone in the community to come together for this.”