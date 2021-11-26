The Core celebrates Christmas with holiday décor, Santa photos

CALGARY -

The Core shopping centre in downtown Calgary is decorated for the holidays, including a 45-foot Christmas tree and plenty of photo-taking opportunities.

“We’re so excited for the holiday season," marketing director Allison Onyett said in a news release.

“Along with our extended shopping hours, we also have many festive activities and promotions planned to help Calgarians of all ages get into the holiday spirit.”

In addition to the towering Christmas tree, The Core's vintage truck is back.

This year, the 1959 GMC is sponsored by Maison Birks and painted 'Birks blue' to match the jeweler.

Kids can get free photos with Santa at the holiday truck or watch live lunch-hour musical performances.

The Core is also accepting donations for The Mustard Seed.

Money or gifts can be dropped off at the guest services desk on the mall's second level until Dec. 24. A holiday wish list is available on The Core's website.

Christmas decorations at The Core in downtown Calgary. (The Core)The Mustard Seed's CEO Steven Wile said the organization is "deeply grateful."

“With the generous support of the staff, patrons, and businesses at The CORE Shopping Centre, together we will lift up the individuals in our city experiencing homelessness and poverty this season,” Wile said.



For more details on all of this year’s holiday celebrations you can visit The Core's website.