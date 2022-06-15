The end of the significant rain for Calgary is near...for now

We're starting to see the end of the relentless rain for the Calgary region come Wednesday. The chance of rain will remain all day into early Thursday morning, but nothing like the past 48 hours. By the time we woke up Tuesday morning, parts of Calgary had seen upwards of 120 millimetres of total rainfall with the airport reporting just over 60mm.

It was the addition of high wind on Tuesday that caught some off guard. We knew the potential was there for 60 to 70 km/h winds but gusts peaking at 91km/h in the city caused damage to trees in various portions of Calgary.

In terms of rain on Wednesday, the majority of the heavy rainfall will be reserved for the southeastern portion of the province. Medicine Hat saw just over three mm of rain Tuesday but will take the brunt of the system today to go along with a wind warning, gusts expected to peak near the 90km/h mark.

For Calgary, the chance of light rain continues Thursday, similar to Wednesday, leaving the heavy rain behind.

The city bounces back nicely Friday with sun and cloud and seasonal temperatures once again. However, as the Five-Day Forecast shows, that rain returns Saturday. An extended seven-day forecast shows some more potential wet weather early next week as well.



