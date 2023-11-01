The Hangar Flight Museum's tent space officially reopens this week

The Hangar Flight Museum in Calgary says its Tent Hangar, closed since mid-February, will officially be open again as of Friday.

"The Tent Hangar underwent testing, new and better redesign of the fabric placement and repair," the museum said in a release on Wednesday.

"While this was a long process, completing all of these proper steps have ensured that it was repaired correctly to help prevent future issues."

A permanent building is still planned to replace the Tent Hangar within the next few years, the museum says.

The museum says a permanent building will better protect aircraft from the elements.

It would also make for a less cramped collection, as the museum is currently "filled to the brim."

"The development of a structure three times the size of this tent will allow us to meet the needs of our community with more meeting space, educational space, more robust exhibits that engage all of the senses and more safe storage space that also allows for the protection of our smaller artifacts in museum standard sealed storage spaces," the museum said.

November will see several events at the museum, for which you can find more information at www.thehangarmuseum.com.

A 50-50 raffle to raise funds for the museum's fall projects is also ongoing through Nov. 5.