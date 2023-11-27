The Last of Us named the 'largest series ever filmed in Canada'

The monumental effort it took to bring the first season of The Last of Us to the small screen paid off big time for Alberta, a new report says.

Data released by Oxford Economics on Monday found $141 million was spent in Alberta during the course of filming the post-apocalyptic series based on the video game of the same name.

About half of that money went to wages and salaries for local cast, crew and production personnel while the remainder was spent at local businesses, the report said.

"From lumber and construction supplies to hotels, local catering and more, the series supported over 1,000 Alberta businesses in communities across the province," officials said in a statement.

The amount of money spent in Alberta makes The Last of Us "the largest series ever filmed in Canada."

"The Last of Us is a reminder that filming in Canada is not only a stunning place to film, but also the best place to find all the talent needed to help produce world-class content," said federal Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge in a statement.

"We welcome investment in Canada as a growing leader in the global film and television market."

Officials also say the province is doing all it can to "create an ecosystem" to foster film production here.

"(It) will solidify Alberta's status as a top destination for film and television productions through competitive tax credits, grants, and industry training. We have so many stories to tell, and we're the best place for anyone to tell their story," said Tanya Fir, Alberta's minister of arts, culture and status of women.

The Last of Us was filmed in over 180 locations in Alberta, generated more than $182 million for Alberta's GDP and created 1,490 jobs.

The series, which is renewed for a second season, was nominated for 24 Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series.

In addition to its Emmy nominations, the series earned awards specifically for its filming locations.

The Last of Us' second season is being filmed in Vancouver and has an expected release date in 2025.