'The lunatics are trying to take over': Quotes from Kenney's time in Alberta politics

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney responds to a question from the media on the final day of the summer meeting of Canada's premiers at the Fairmont Empress in Victoria on July 12, 2022. United Conservative Party members will pick a new leader on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito Alberta Premier Jason Kenney responds to a question from the media on the final day of the summer meeting of Canada's premiers at the Fairmont Empress in Victoria on July 12, 2022. United Conservative Party members will pick a new leader on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit

King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit in Egypt next month, fuelling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina