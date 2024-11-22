The man who killed Colton Crowshoe a decade ago has been sentenced

Ten years after the death of Colton Crowshoe, the man responsible has finally been sentenced.

Wiley Provost was sentenced to time served plus a year, as well as two years probation.

Crowshoe, 18 and originally from the Piikani First Nation, went missing after leaving a house party in the northeast Calgary community of Abbeydale on July 4, 2014.

His body was found three weeks later in a water retention pond near Stoney Trail and 16 Avenue N.E.

In spring 2022, Provost was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He later pleaded guilty to manslaughter, admitting to killing his friend in an alcohol-fuelled fight and hiding his body in the pond.

The Crowshoe family tells CTV News they're upset with what they believe is a "lenient" sentence.

"It's very disappointing and disgusting," said Danielle Crowshoe-Starlight, Colton's aunt.

"We've been in this 10 long years, fighting the fight, and for him just to serve two to three years compared to our 10, that's where it's unfair."

"If it was up to me, Wiley would be serving life without parole," said Hayley Rae Starlight, Colton's cousin.

"Because we live a life without Colton."

The family believes the judge was too sympathetic toward Provost, citing multiple instances of his tough upbringing in the sentencing ruling.

"But intergenerational trauma doesn't give us the right to go out and take someone else's life," Crowshoe-Starlight said.

"I want the community to remember that Wiley killed Colton out of his own selfish needs, not because he's a product of his environment," Starlight added.

