The Shark Club in Calgary's Deerfoot Meadows is changing into a brand-new bar

The Shark Club location in Calgary's Deerfoot Meadows shopping area has closed, but will soon be transformed into a new bar.

The new eatery, called The Tavern Collective at Deerfoot Meadows, will still be operated by Northland Properties, the parent company of Shark Club and Moxies.

Alan Howie, Northland Restaurant Group's president and CEO, says the new venue will offer a mix of old and new.

"We wanted to remix the best of Gen X, Y and Z to create a social destination for all of the community that’s casual, friendly and welcoming," he said in a Wednesday news release.

"The Tavern Collective blends the best of the classic pub with the nostalgic thrill of blast-from-the-past music and entertainment, all wrapped in an elevated, unique aesthetic."

Officials say the new public house, which has a Frenchie named JD as its mascot, will have steampunk-inspired interior décor and a menu that mixes traditional pub food with healthy, modern dishes.

For more information on the venue itself you can visit The Tavern Collective website.

The Shark Club in Deerfoot Meadows officially closed on Sept. 29, 2024, after 12 years in operation.

While the Deerfoot Meadows location will be the first-ever Tavern Collective site, officials say locations will open in Manitoba and Texas in 2025.