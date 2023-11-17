'The weight of all Canada on my shoulders': Calgary tattoo artist a contestant on 'Ink Master' reality show
A Calgary woman is the first Canadian contestant on the show Ink Master that airs on Paramount+.
Sydney Dyer says she eats, sleeps, breaths and lives for tattooing.
"It was so much pressure, I can't even describe it," said Dyer.
"The whole country is weighing on my shoulders like me, they chose me to represent Canada, that's wild to me, it's a huge honour but it was also very stressful."
The reality show, in its 15th season, has a number of contestants who are given the task of tattooing a client and then they're judged on their work. The person at the bottom leaves the competition.
Dyer says every artist has their specialty, but in the show, they don't get to choose the tattoo they have to create. She tried talking clients into her style but it didn't always work.
"A lot of times they're a stick in the mud and say no, I want this no matter what," said Dyer.
"That's where the show gets very dramatic and entertaining, right so you're forced to go outside your comfort zone, forced to go outside anything you learned, and just dive in and do a tattoo that might not be the best one, but somebody just really wants it."
Dyer has owned the Brindle Room tattoo shop for four years and has a number of artists working in the space.
Zach Prevost's company is called Trail Mix Tattoos and is looking forward to season 15 of Ink Master.
"This season in particular, it's like a bunch of tattooers who I personally aspire and look up to, like Sydney included, of course," he said. "It's wild to see just like how much it's growing and even cooler that Sydney gets to be a part of it."
Prevost says it's exciting to work beside a new reality television star who has a lot of talent.
"It's been very cool and rewarding just working alongside Syd because she's such a unique voice in the artistic world and landscape of what Calgary's tattoo scene is," he said.
"She's built for that sort of environment, you know, like she's made to be on television and so yeah, very exciting to cheer her on and watch her flourish in that environment."
Dyer says there's always pressure to create a great tattoo for clients in her shop who are the ultimate judges of her work, but it's another story when you're work is being judged on Ink Master.
"It's just not as much pressure as tattooing in front of a panel of world-renowned tattooing judges," she said.
"It just kind of humbled me, you know, it took me a couple steps back, which is something that I was looking for prior to going on the show and it was very educational and it just kind of reset that fire for me to be even better artists."
Christine Kavanaugh sought out Dyer seven years ago to tattoo her because she loves her style.
"Her style is very feminine, I like the brooch-type look and the flowers, I have forest animals and lots of tattoos I can't show you," she said.
"Sydney reassured me that she wasn't going to forget about me by getting famous, I think that now she can take that next step and that leap and be as big as she deserves to be."
Carol and Chris Dyer are Sydney's parents and are proud of what their daughter has achieved in her tattooing career.
"It's wonderful Syd, me and your dad are very proud of you, yes we are, you turned out to be a good kid, in the end," they told her over a FaceTime call.
"We're very happy for your exposure and it's a great thing for the Brindle Room and it's a great thing for you and it's a great thing for Calgary definitely."
Dyer can't reveal how far she made it in the series and says it was a gruelling experience shooting the episodes for the show. She's excited to see what her appearance on it will do for her business.
"It just really shines a highlight on this shop, everyone that works at the Brindle Room, we're such a tight-knit family, we're all very talented," she said.
"We're all go-getters in the industry, like all we want to do is just come to work every day and tattoo people so if I can get any notoriety, any excitement, any buzz around the shop, I'm just so happy to do that for my employees."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday near Montreal, multiple sources confirmed to CTV News. Woolley — who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs — was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
Charge against Calgary pro-Palestine protester stayed as debate rages over chant
Prosecutors have stayed a charge against a man who was arrested in Calgary after he repeatedly used a phrase heard at pro-Palestinian rallies across the country, as a debate rages over the contentious chant.
U.S. Speaker Johnson says he'll make 44,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage available to the general public
House Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday he plans to publicly release thousands of hours of footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, making good on a promise he made to far-right members of his party when he was campaigning for the job.
Rio's iconic Christ statue welcomes Taylor Swift with open arms thanks to Swifties and a priest
Welcome to Brazil, Taylor Swift, it's been waiting for you. As her sweep of Rio de Janeiro shows got underway this week, the pop superstar and her legions of devoted fans were greeted by the wide-open arms of the world's most-famous Christ statue, sporting a projected image of a Swift-inspired T-shirt.
Sask. Party MLA booted from caucus after prostitution charge
Saskatchewan's ruling party removed a sitting MLA from caucus Friday, following a prostitution-related charge.
New Canadian research points to link between scrolling and anxiety, depression in children
Research from Western University shows a link between screen time and anxiety and depression in children.
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
Recall roundup: Here's what was taken off shelves this week in Canada
Canada has issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicles and consumer products. With dangers ranging from fire risks to label issues, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.
Edmonton
-
'Not my problem': Wetaskiwin woman organizing fight against permanent homeless shelter
Debby Hunker has had enough of crime and drugs in Wetaskiwin. So she has dubbed herself the "mouthpiece" and "the lead singer" of a fight against a new homeless shelter in her hometown, about 50 kilometres south of Edmonton.
-
Fire breaks out at apparent encampment in Edmonton river valley
The CTV News Edmonton drone captured video of what appeared to be a fire at an encampment in the river valley on Friday afternoon.
-
RCMP officers cleared after firing 28 shots at man with compound bow, killing him in Red Deer
Mounties acted legally when they shot and killed a 46-year-old man in the parkade of Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, Alberta's police watchdog announced Friday.
Vancouver
-
Racial slurs, offensive images shared during 'Zoom-bombing' incident at UBC law school
The University of British Columbia is investigating a so-called "Zoom-bombing" incident that disrupted a guest speaker's presentation at the Peter A. Allard School of Law with racial slurs and offensive images.
-
Suspect photos released more than a year after Vancouver triple stabbing
Vancouver police have released photos of two suspects in a triple stabbing, more than a year after the violence took place, in hopes of generating new leads in the case.
-
Man arrested after large seizure of drugs, firearms in Surrey: RCMP
A large seizure of drugs and firearms in Surrey's Fleetwood neighbourhood earlier this month has led to the arrest of a man in his 20s, according to Mounties.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings issued with fall storm expected in the Maritimes Saturday
More weather alerts are in effect for the Maritimes ahead of heavy rain and high wind expected for parts of the region Saturday.
-
Missing 75-year-old hunter located safe: N.S. RCMP
The 75-year-old hunter who was reported missing from outside Truro, N.S., has been safely located.
-
Nova Scotia man facing child pornography charges
The Nova Scotia RCMP says its provincial Internet Child Exploitation Unit has arrested a man for child pornography offences.
Vancouver Island
-
Windstorm to hit Vancouver Island this weekend, Environment Canada warns
A windstorm is expected to make landfall on Vancouver Island this weekend, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue special weather statements for Greater Victoria and the outer west coast.
-
Strike at Rogers Sugar taking some of the sweetness out of holiday season for bakers
A bitter strike at the Rogers Sugar refinery in Vancouver is taking some of the sweetness out of the holiday season for bakers and candy-makers.
-
Tseshaht receives $2.7 million to locate and commemorate missing children at Port Alberni residential school
The Tseshaht First Nation and the federal government have announced $2.7 million in funding to continue work locating and commemorating missing children who attended Alberni Indian Residential School (AIRS), with a total investment that now amounts to over $3.2 million.
Toronto
-
Police investigating after bomb threat made to Toronto Jewish school
Toronto police are investigating after a bomb threat was made to a Jewish high school Friday.
-
Health Canada issues warning for more than 30 unauthorized sex enhancement products
Health Canada is warning that more than 30 unauthorized sexual enhancement products being sold in the Greater Toronto Area may pose serious health risks.
-
Drug investigation leads to largest cocaine, meth seizure in Toronto Police Service history
Toronto police say an investigation into a drug trafficking network operating in the GTA has led to seven arrests and the “single largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine and powdered cocaine in the service’s history.”
Montreal
-
Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday near Montreal, multiple sources confirmed to CTV News. Woolley — who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs — was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
-
Plante to seek dismissal of public consultation office president amid spending scandal
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante says she's taking steps to clean up the city's public consultation office, starting with getting rid of president Isabelle Beaulieu.
-
Family makes 'selfish' decision to protect daughters but leave parents in Gaza
A Palestinian man said his family was forced to make what they called a 'selfish' decision and return to Canada with his daughters and wife, leaving his family behind.
Ottawa
-
'I got very lucky': Young player speaks out after being cut in the neck by skate blade
A young player who was cut by a skate blade to his neck is warning other players to wear protective equipment properly.
-
OPP identify body of Carleton Place woman found near Pakenham, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the body of a woman discovered in a river near the Village of Pakenham, Ont.
-
Person found dead inside tent at Kingston, Ont. park
Kingston Police say a person was found dead in a tent in Belle Park, the third death in the region this month.
Kitchener
-
Driver dead after fiery Puslinch crash
Police in Wellington County are trying to determine what caused a commercial motor vehicle to go off the road north of Cambridge.
-
How these K-W churches are creating housing
In a housing crisis, help can come from unexpected places.
-
3,725 new child-care spaces coming to Waterloo Region by 2026, province says
The provincial government is promising to opening 3,725 new child-care spaces in Waterloo Region by 2026. But with many daycares experiencing long wait lists – is it enough?
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Party MLA booted from caucus after prostitution charge
Saskatchewan's ruling party removed a sitting MLA from caucus Friday, following a prostitution-related charge.
-
Saskatoon man who brutally murdered spouse loses appeal bid
A Saskatoon man who brutally stabbed his spouse 80 times has lost a bid to have his 2021 murder conviction overturned.
-
Faulty Zamboni likely made teens ill at Sask. rink, health authority says
According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) a faulty Zamboni was likely the source of a carbon monoxide leak that made numerous teens at a hockey tournament feel ill.
Northern Ontario
-
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
-
Northern hockey player raises money for KidSport in memory of six of her friends
Nipissing Lakers women's hockey player Malory Dominico is turning her pain into an opportunity for others.
-
Nine men fined $8,390 for moose hunt offences near Chapleau
Nine men from across northeastern Ontario have been fined a total of $8,390 for failing to meet tagging requirements while party hunting during the open moose season in 2022.
Winnipeg
-
Search of student in northern Manitoba prompts protests
Members of a northern Manitoba community are demanding a school staff member step down after a student was allegedly asked to pull their pants down during a search for a vaping product.
-
Festival du Voyageur denies responsibility in Fort Gibraltar collapse
Festival du Voyageur has filed court documents saying it is not responsible for an accident at Fort Gibraltar last spring that injured 17 people, including one boy who required several surgeries and is at risk of having permanent disability.
-
Manitoba Tories say new NDP government is paying political staff higher wages
Some new political staff in Manitoba cabinet ministers' offices are being paid more than backbench members of the legislature.
Regina
-
Regina's final 2024 budget proposal sees average household paying $19.42 more per month in taxes
The City of Regina's final 2024 budget proposal would see the average household pay $19.42 more per month in combined property and utility taxes.
-
Sask. Party MLA booted from caucus after prostitution charge
Saskatchewan's ruling party removed a sitting MLA from caucus Friday, following a prostitution-related charge.
-
Sask. Health Authority walks back decision to shut down Regina care home
The province says with its support the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has reached an agreement with Eden Care Communities to keep the Regina Lutheran Home open.