Theatre Calgary kicks off theatre season with a play about a play where everything goes wrong

What better way to launch the Calgary theatre season than a farce about a production of a murder mystery where everything that can go wrong, does?

Theatre Calgary’s season-opener The Play That Goes Wrong, which opens Friday night, tells the story of a fictional company called The Cornley Drama Society and their ill-fated production of The Murder at Haversham Manor, where the actors aren’t quite ready, the set isn’t quite finished, and the leading lady isn’t quite conscious – but they find a way because that’s ultimately, what theatre people do.

The play, created by Britain’s Mischief Theatre, was a West End hit in 2012 in London, winning an Olivier Award for best new comedy. It also enjoyed a two-year Broadway run in 2017 and this Canadian production arrives as a joint production between Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre, Winnipeg’s Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre and Theatre Calgary.

It also marks the return of Theatre Calgary's former artistic director Dennis Garnhum who directed many memorable shows between 2005 and 20016, prior to departing to run The Grand Theatre in London, Ontario, for seven years.

Garnhum sounds thrilled to back in the Max Bell Theatre, trying to find the funny in a British farce.

“It feels amazing,” he said, in an email. “Like coming home.

“I have such wonderful memories of my decade here at Theatre Calgary,” he added. “It is such a creative place to create, (and I) love being home.

“And this is a perfect show to return with,” he added. “(Something that’s) big, spectacular fun.”

When things go wrong

All of which begs the question: why are plays about things going wrong so funny?

“This play celebrates that 'the play must go on' and that artists are determined to make the show happen no matter what,” said Garnhum. “It’s funny because these people work so hard and overcome ridiculous obstacles. We laugh with them!

“They become heroes because they persevere,” he added.

Last year, Garnhum resigned from the Grand Theatre after a successful seven-year run, interrupted at the end by the pandemic, which shut down the Grand, along with every other theatre everywhere.

"Two months – that's how I long I thought we'd be closed for," Garnhum said, in a 2023 interview with CTV News. "It became two years."

It ended with Garnhum cancelling 15 projects, leaving him bawling on his kitchen floor, having an emotional breakdown that led to him hiking the Camino de Santiago in Spain, where he reassessed his life and wrote a book, Toward Beauty: Reigniting a Creative Life on the Camino de Santiago.

Former Theatre Calgary artistic director Dennis Garnhum with his new book Towards Beauty: Reigniting a Creative Life on the Camino de Santiago

And now, in a full circle moment, here he is, back in Arts Commons, directing a comedy about the show going on – no matter what life throws at you or your theatre company.

“I used the word 'heroes' in rehearsal because these people I work with are heroes,” he said. “These actors see it through!

“Now, more than ever, we are inspired to provide joy and laughter,” he added. “The world needs to have silly, loud, belly laughs.

“That’s what this show provides.”

The Play That Goes Wrong runs through Sept. 29 at Theatre Calgary. For tickets and info, go here.