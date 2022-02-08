‘There will be charges’: Alberta RCMP hold update on highway protest near Coutts border crossing

A spokesperson for Alberta RCMP says charges will be laid against those in the ongoing border protests who participate in illegal activity.

Deputy commissioner Curtis Zablocki spoke alongside Alberta's acting Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Sonya Savage during a Tuesday news conference.

Zablocki says thus far, RCMP operations have been focused on ensuring events take place peacefully, safely and lawfully.

"As the police service leading this operation, it's our discretion as to how and when enforcement is used," he said. “It's our goal to ensure any actions are used to advance resolution, not to increase the volatility and increase potential for violence in Coutts or anywhere else in the province."

He said the goal of the RCMP since protests began has been to keep the border open for crossing, to ensure citizens in the area have safe passage through the protest area, unimpeded emergency services and free-flow of goods and services.

"We've made some significant progress on those goals, including maintaining border crossings, assisting citizens caught in the convoys inadvertently, ensuring open access to the community of Coutts for its citizens, and assisting U.S. truck drivers in returning to the United States,” Zablocki said. “This has been accomplished without full shutdown of the border and without violence."

He acknowledged that members of the public might be wondering why the blockade hasn't been forcefully ended.

"Moving vehicles like these require special equipment and operators. From the onset of this event we actively engaged towing companies to assist. Unfortunately, they were unwilling to become involved when it was implied that helping law enforcement with removal would likely damage their livelihoods,” Zablocki said.

He added that police are still exploring ways to remove vehicles from the sites, saying they’ll “continue to exhaust all avenues as long as this illegal activity continues.”

"Make no mistake, there are illegal activities taking place at these protest sites that violate both Criminal Code and provincial laws," Zablocki said.

"We've seen activities that are dangerous and reckless and that are having a very profound negative effect on Albertans who live in the area. The impact to the lives and livelihoods of those who depend on safe, unimpeded travel in the area is significant. We are investigating, there will be charges."

Protesters continue demonstrating today on day 11. Traffic can travel freely in both directions here, however RCMP say the highway is closed at the #Coutts border crossing due to protesters. @CTVCalgary pic.twitter.com/XpFTrAneIS — Tyson Fedor (@TysonFedorTV) February 8, 2022

He added that RCMP will not end its investigation when the road is cleared.

"Our investigations began when the illegal activity began, and we will work with our investigative power, using all the tools we have available to ensure those who broke the laws are held accountable."

Zablocki said RCMP has drawn on resources from British Columbia to assist with the situation.

‘RESPECT THE RULE OF LAW’: SONYA SAVAGE CONDEMS PROTEST

Savage is calling for an end of the highway blockades near Coutts citing safety concerns.

She issued a statement on Monday evening saying that while the government respects lawful protests as a democratic right, law enforcement has the “discretion to take any and all action as they deem appropriate” when they become unsafe or unlawful.

Speaking alongside Zablocki on Tuesday, Savage reiterated that the constitutional rights to freedom of assembly and expression have reasonable limits.

“When protesters threaten public safety, disrupt the public peace or prevent Albertans from accessing vital infrastructure, then they open themselves up to potential action from law enforcement,” she said. “We believe the Coutts blockade has crossed this line.”

“I have heard the calls for an end to the blockade. I share Albertans’ frustration and their desire for life to return to normal.

“I trust the authorities to lay appropriate charges wherever the evidence provides reasonable grounds for doing so. As for the participants in this blockade: they need to recognize that this protest is no longer peaceful and is causing hardship to thousands of law-abiding Albertans.

“I call upon those involved in the blockade to respect the rule of law, as well as the wishes of local residents, and to comply with any action taken by law enforcement.”

RCMP said officers handed out 31 tickets for traffic infractions between Jan. 29 and Feb. 6.

A convoy of vehicles first made its way to a location on Highway 4, near the Coutts border crossing, almost two weeks ago causing lengthy but sporadic traffic disruptions.

Commercial and passenger vehicles northbound from the US are able to cross freely at the Coutts border crossing. Large commercial vehicles traveling south to the US are being asked to use the Aden, Del Bonita and Carway border crossings to avoid any delays. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) February 8, 2022

The anti-mandate protest was held in stereo with the trucker convoy to Ottawa that called for an end on restrictions.

Protesters told CTV News on Monday that they would remain in place until all restrictions were lifted.

Savage said while the UCP government hasn’t applied for an injunction, they do have the ability to.

“We don't see the necessity of doing so at the present time,” she added. “But applying for an injunction is an additional tool that we could bring, if it would help bring a conclusion to this.”