CALGARY -- WestJet Airlines says 10 recent flights that arrived and departed from the Calgary International Airport had passengers who were infected with COVID-19.

The company announced the details of the flights, between Nov. 7 and 14, on its website.

Many of the destinations and origins of the passengers were from other areas of Canada, but two of the affected flights came from Mexico:

Nov. 14 – Flight 195 from Calgary to Victoria, no information on affected rows

Nov. 9 – Flight 406 from Calgary to Winnipeg, rows 1 to 7

Nov. 9 – Flight 129 from Calgary to Vancouver, rows 1 to 7 and 15 to 21

Nov. 8 – Flight 4761 from Winnipeg to Calgary, rows 3 to 9

Nov. 8 – Flight 2247 from Puerto Vallarta (PVR) to Calgary, rows 2 to 8

Nov. 8 – Flight 195 from Calgary to Victoria, rows 4 to 10

Nov. 8 – Flight 663 from Toronto to Calgary, rows 22 to 28

Nov. 8 – Flight 133 from Calgary to Vancouver, rows 22 to 28

Nov. 7 – Flight 311 from Calgary to Kamloops (YKA), rows 1 to 6

Nov. 7 – Flight 2311 from Cancun (CUN) to Calgary, rows 6 to 12

WestJet also said a passenger with COVID-19 flew from an oilsands camp near Fort McMurray to Edmonton last week.

Anyone seated in rows 4 to 10 on Flight 4005 on Nov. 10 is urged to take precautions that include self-isolation, monitoring their symptoms and pursuing formal testing.

According to Alberta Health, the camp is one of the locations in the province that is currently under a COVID-19 outbreak.

Public health officials are recommending that anyone who arrives in Calgary by air to self-isolate for a period of 14 days to ensure they do not infect others should they have unknowingly contracted COVID-19.