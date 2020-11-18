Advertisement
These 10 WestJet flights to and from Calgary had guests with cases of COVID-19
WestJet Airlines says all passengers on its flights must self-isolate for 14 days after arrival at their destination. (File)
CALGARY -- WestJet Airlines says 10 recent flights that arrived and departed from the Calgary International Airport had passengers who were infected with COVID-19.
The company announced the details of the flights, between Nov. 7 and 14, on its website.
Many of the destinations and origins of the passengers were from other areas of Canada, but two of the affected flights came from Mexico:
- Nov. 14 – Flight 195 from Calgary to Victoria, no information on affected rows
- Nov. 9 – Flight 406 from Calgary to Winnipeg, rows 1 to 7
- Nov. 9 – Flight 129 from Calgary to Vancouver, rows 1 to 7 and 15 to 21
- Nov. 8 – Flight 4761 from Winnipeg to Calgary, rows 3 to 9
- Nov. 8 – Flight 2247 from Puerto Vallarta (PVR) to Calgary, rows 2 to 8
- Nov. 8 – Flight 195 from Calgary to Victoria, rows 4 to 10
- Nov. 8 – Flight 663 from Toronto to Calgary, rows 22 to 28
- Nov. 8 – Flight 133 from Calgary to Vancouver, rows 22 to 28
- Nov. 7 – Flight 311 from Calgary to Kamloops (YKA), rows 1 to 6
- Nov. 7 – Flight 2311 from Cancun (CUN) to Calgary, rows 6 to 12
WestJet also said a passenger with COVID-19 flew from an oilsands camp near Fort McMurray to Edmonton last week.
Anyone seated in rows 4 to 10 on Flight 4005 on Nov. 10 is urged to take precautions that include self-isolation, monitoring their symptoms and pursuing formal testing.
According to Alberta Health, the camp is one of the locations in the province that is currently under a COVID-19 outbreak.
Public health officials are recommending that anyone who arrives in Calgary by air to self-isolate for a period of 14 days to ensure they do not infect others should they have unknowingly contracted COVID-19.