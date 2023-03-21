'They've had years': Renewed calls to change name of Calgary's Sir John A. Macdonald School
Students and community members will gather in protest outside the Calgary Board of Education Centre Tuesday morning, calling for the removal of the Sir John A. Macdonald name from a northwest junior high school.
The Reconciliation Action Group, the group behind the protest, also wants the CBE to change the 'Chief' mascot of John G. Diefenbaker High School.
The CBE formed a committee to review the possibility of changing the name of Sir John A. Macdonald school nearly a year ago, but there has been no update on potential changes.
The board passed a motion to form the committee on April 26, 2022, to review the current name of the junior high school in the northwest community of Huntington Hills.
"They've had years to make these changes that they say that they're committed to, but they've yet to show us in action that they are committed to these values and principles," said Jessica Salkeld with the Reconciliation Action Group.
"Sir John A. Macdonald was the architect of genocide against Indigenous peoples, so it's really important that we set an example for our children and our students that we don't glorify this person and set him as the standard of who we want to be in society, and what our values are."
The group says the CBE trustees have been "mired in red tape" when it comes to the implementation of a renaming policy that was brought forward by the previous board.
"Our voices are barely acknowledged, let alone actually listened to. We have been working on this project for almost two years, and that is two years too long," said Makena Halvorsen, a student at Sir John A. Macdonald School.
"Due to the lack of change, students still have to go to school and be reminded of the horrible person who has created inter-generational harm.”
The Calgary Board of Education, in a statement to CTV News, acknowledged that changes have been made but admitted that more can be done.
"There is no room for racism or discrimination in any of our schools or workplaces, and the CBE has taken significant steps in the past few years to address systemic racism and promote equitable and inclusive learning and working environments," said Laura Hack, CBE board chair. "We recognize more needs to be done and we are listening and learning so we can continue to do better."
Meanwhile, an Ontario school board renamed its Sir John A. Macdonald Public School as part of Indigenous reconciliation efforts.
Tuesday's protest will also highlight concerns surrounding the mascot of the "Chiefs" at John G. Diefenbaker High School, which currently depicts an Indigenous headdress.
"It is deeply disappointing that the school continues to use "Chiefs" as the school mascot despite their alleged position on issues regarding racism and inequality. Continued use of this mascot harms Indigenous students," said grade 10 student Fernanda Ortiz.
"Our school should be a safe and caring environment where everyone feels welcome. Changing this mascot would be an important and genuine step towards anti-racism."
The group says Ortiz's concerns have been forwarded up to higher levels of the CBE, and it awaits their action.
