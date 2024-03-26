CALGARY
Calgary

    • Thick black smoke seen billowing from Springbank barn fire

    Black smoke is seen billowing from a barn fire in Springbank on March 26, 2024. (Source: @troutwhispers/X) Black smoke is seen billowing from a barn fire in Springbank on March 26, 2024. (Source: @troutwhispers/X)
    Share

    A large pillar of black smoke could be seen billowing from a barn fire in Springbank on Tuesday afternoon.

    The fire broke out just before 4 p.m.

    Rocky View County fire crews responded to the scene located in the area of Township Road 242 and Range Road 32.

    No civilians or animals were hurt in the blaze.

    Video posted to social media showed the single-storey barn with flames shooting out of the roof.

    Rocky View County did not have an estimate for when the fire would be under control or fully knocked down.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News