Thick black smoke seen billowing from Springbank barn fire

A large pillar of black smoke could be seen billowing from a barn fire in Springbank on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out just before 4 p.m.

Rocky View County fire crews responded to the scene located in the area of Township Road 242 and Range Road 32.

No civilians or animals were hurt in the blaze.

Video posted to social media showed the single-storey barn with flames shooting out of the roof.

Rocky View County did not have an estimate for when the fire would be under control or fully knocked down.