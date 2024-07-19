Things are looking to be pretty stable and sunny for the next while

The ridge of high pressure is really getting comfortable and as it makes itself at home, temperatures will continue to build.

Saturday looks mainly sunny with a high of 32.

The ridge will keep things pretty stable and sunny for the next while, but check out the forecast temperatures for next week.

Tuesday should be the hottest of this heat wave and we will likely break a record that day.

After that, we will start a slow (and short-term) decline.

Friday will still be hot but at least it will be a little more reasonable.