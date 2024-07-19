CALGARY
Calgary

    • Things are looking to be pretty stable and sunny for the next while

    Share

    The ridge of high pressure is really getting comfortable and as it makes itself at home, temperatures will continue to build.

    Saturday looks mainly sunny with a high of 32.

    The ridge will keep things pretty stable and sunny for the next while, but check out the forecast temperatures for next week.

    Tuesday should be the hottest of this heat wave and we will likely break a record that day.

    After that, we will start a slow (and short-term) decline.

    Friday will still be hot but at least it will be a little more reasonable.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News