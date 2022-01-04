‘This day has been a long time coming’: new chief for Blood Tribe Police Service sworn-in

Iron Shirt brings 19 years of experience to the top job having served with the File Hills First Nations Police Service in Saskatchewan and as a detachment commander for the Manitoba First Nations Police Service. Photo courtesy: Blood Tribe Police Service Iron Shirt brings 19 years of experience to the top job having served with the File Hills First Nations Police Service in Saskatchewan and as a detachment commander for the Manitoba First Nations Police Service. Photo courtesy: Blood Tribe Police Service

