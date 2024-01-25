'This is cardio but it's sneaky because it's Zumba': Active seniors see benefits of exercise

There is always something going on at the Unison Kerby Centre for members and Thursday mornings the gymnasium turns into a dance studio. More than 12 women have arrived to keep fit in one of the centre's many Active Aging programs.

Maaike Seaward is in her 10th year as the zumba gold instructor who starts every class with a warmup because there's a lot of movement involved.

"It's an aerobic program but because you're dancing and you're having so much fun, you don't realize it," she said. "This is all about moving and there's smiles on people's faces, but the biggest plus for seniors is that it's like a little community, a little family."

Karen Whiteman is the regional director of Unison Alberta and says an active senior is likely able to stay in their home longer.

"Physical activity is good for all of us," said Whiteman. "We all know that it's especially important for seniors because it helps them live longer lives (and) better lives. (It) keeps their mind functioning and prevents social isolation."

TRYING SOMETHING NEW

Whiteman says in her experience, when a friend invites a person to an Active Aging program there's a higher success rate of the person trying something new.

"We had a class on Bhangra dancing and never did I ever think that we'd have something like that going on," she said. "But people loved it because it was different and yet we still have seniors who want to do seated yoga, who want to do Tai Chi so we want to make sure we work with all of them."

The Unison Kerby Centre has partnered with the Brenda Strafford Foundation and its Rec@Home program that connects seniors and helps them engage in activities in their own space. The program is hosted by coordinator Sarah Allen and Laurel Hesse says there are exercise components but also brain teasers to keep her mind active.

"With the exercise program, you don't have to remain seated," said Hesse. "You can stand up and do them and with the (brain teaser) programs, we have to usually run and get our dice, get our paper, get whatever we need for the activity, and they're just fun."

NOT SHUTTING DOWN

Hesse says the sessions are hosted on Zoom and she looks forward to them, with a monthly calendar posted on her bulletin board so she knows when her favourite activities are taking place.

"If you choose not to get involved in anything your body will shut down, your mind will shut down," she said. "I don't want mine to go yet, I want a good 15 to 20 years left."

Whiteman says partnering with Rec@Home has been beneficial to members.

"One of the really cool stories I heard was of a daughter, who is probably in her 60s and her mom and her sister are all doing yoga together from different parts of Canada," she said. "That was their connection so that was a lovely way to see what the benefits are."

The online programs also help people stay active when it's too cold to go outside, or too icy.

"If it's too slippery or too cold," Whiteman said, "you can do a class online, and still get the benefits of the exercise and a bit of social interaction with people."

