Thousands attend rally at City Hall opposing UCP’s trans rights policies

An expected crowd of 2,000 people showed up at City Hall supporting the rights of trans people in the province.

“We’re seeing a massive rally by Albertans who are not being served by our government,” said one of the organizers for the rally, Victoria Bucholtz. “These are teachers, doctors, parents.

"These are trans people who are very concerned about the direction that this government is taking.”

The rally was aimed at the UCP government who recently unveiled three bills impacting trans individuals.

“They're far outside of their mandate and we are telling them to stop these policies and start listening,” said Bucholtz.

The rally comes on the same day the UCP held the leadership vote for Danielle Smith in Red Deer.

Bucholtz, hopes the rally brings attention to the voice the trans community wants to have with her policies.

“Sit down at the table with the vast majority of the trans community and to tell her these are harmful and to return trans healthcare to doctors and patients, and that she has no place in that,” she said.

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi, was in attendance.

“There's probably as many people rallying as there are at the UCP convention, voting on Danielle Smith's leadership. She's made a terrible mistake,” said Nenshi. “She has focused entirely on her base instead of focusing on what Albertans really want.”

The rally is also hoping to shed light on the state of healthcare and education in the province as well pensions.