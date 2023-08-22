Thousands gather for 2023 Whoop-Up Days parade despite rainy weather

Thousands of people braved Lethbridge's rainy weather conditions on Tuesday morning to watch the 2023 Whoop-Up Days Parade.

"We come to the Lethbridge parade every single year," said Liz Kerner. "Rain or shine, we come as a family."

The hour-long parade featured music, dancing, candy and floats.

"We're here to come and watch the Whoop-Up Days parade because it's so fun to watch the stuff come by," said viewer Jordyn Moradel.

Country music singer Corb Lund led the parade with municipal, provincial and federal dignities taking part, including Premier Danielle Smith.

"The parade is less about Whoop-Up Days and yes, that is the theme of the parade, but the parade is really an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate a long-standing tradition that is older than the city of Lethbridge itself," said Mike Warkentin, Lethbridge and District Exhibition CEO.

Samuel Yamamoto and his family took full advantage of the parade festivities, including lighting up the grill for their own barbeque celebration.

"Its summer break and we had our camping gear out and so I thought we'd come to the Whoop-Up Days parade and use some of our camping gear to have breakfast here," Yamamoto said.

More than 100 floats helped celebrate this year's theme of 'Canada’s Agriculture Destination.'

Those taking part say the energy from the crowd is worth it.

"I love it," said Sherry Silvaggio with Bella Elite Beauty and Barber Academy. "It's fun. It gets students excited and it gives us a little change from being on the floor and get to have a bit more fun.

"Even in the rain it's worth it."

"There’s a lot of pride put into this float," said Town of Vulcan Coun. Judy Sanderson. "We play music, it has smoke coming out the back so it's quite a fan favourite."

The parade also gives a chance for local businesses and organizations to share their name with the community.

"We love to show up to community to represent ourselves and the community that we serve," said Paula Smith, training officer with Southland Transportation.

Although not ideal conditions for a parade, the rainy conditions didn’t seem to damper anyone spirits.

"We are going to get rain during Whoop-Up Days and if it's going to rain, this is a perfect time and obviously so people can come down to enjoy the grounds, enjoy the rodeo,"Warkentin added.

"We’re used to any kind of weather so this little bit of drizzle isn’t going to put a frizzle in anything," Smith added.

The Whoop-Up Days grounds and midway are open daily from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Aug. 26.