Thousands of baby turkeys killed in Vulcan County barn fire

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a blaze that killed about 9,000 turkey chicks in Vulcan County, Alta.

At 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officials say a fire broke out at a building at a commercial turkey farm.

It burned to the ground, killing the two-week-old baby chicks inside.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to any other buildings.

No one was injured.