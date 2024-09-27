CALGARY
    • Thousands of baby turkeys killed in Vulcan County barn fire

    Fire crews say 9,000 two-week-old turkey chicks were killed in a fire at a farm in Vulcan County on Sept. 25, 2024. Fire crews say 9,000 two-week-old turkey chicks were killed in a fire at a farm in Vulcan County on Sept. 25, 2024.
    Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a blaze that killed about 9,000 turkey chicks in Vulcan County, Alta.

    At 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officials say a fire broke out at a building at a commercial turkey farm.

    It burned to the ground, killing the two-week-old baby chicks inside.

    Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to any other buildings.

    No one was injured.

