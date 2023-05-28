Thousands of runners lace up for 59th annual Calgary Marathon
Thousands of runners laced up their shoes and toed the line for the 59th annual Calgary Marathon Calgary Marathon on Sunday, including a 92-year-old rookie, a pair of world record setting runners handcuffed to each other, and a Ukrainian runner who paid tribute to her homeland.
The event welcomed more than 9,200 participants, who competed in the five-kilometre, 10-kilometre, half-marathon, full marathon and 50-kilometre ultra-marathon distances.
Interim executive director John Bird said his team was thrilled with the turnout that was much higher than pre-pandemic levels, along with a little cooperation from Mother Nature.
"Certainly the last couple of weeks have been challenging as we've had lots of poor air quality and smoke inquiries with lots of athletes changing their distance and asking us how to run and be safe out there but it all came together," he said.
"Some of our team members call this ‘Christmas day for running’ and to see all the familiar faces and people achieving their goals, it’s really so special to see people come across the finish line," he said.
FIRST RACE AT 92
One of those special runners on Sunday was 92-year-old Margaret McReavey who made it her goal to run a race before she dies.
At first, she committed to the five-kilometre distance, but that didn’t quite work out for her schedule.
One of those special runners on Sunday was 92-year-old Margaret McReavey who made it her goal to run a race before she dies.
"I trained for the five kilometres, but when I found out it started much later than I wanted at noon, I decided to move up to the 10 kilometres," she said.
"This is such a special community, I had so much fun."
WORLD RECORD
Most people use the swinging motion of their arms to pump themselves forward during a 42.2-kilometre marathon, but a Calgary couple decided to challenge themselves in a much more unique way.
Richard and Megan MacDonald celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary by handcuffing themselves together in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record.
The pair did just that on Sunday, finishing the race in 3:18:44, all while raising critical funds for Mito Canada, an organization that assists Canadians with mitochondrial disease.
"For our 10-year anniversary I got her diamond earrings, but for our 20-year anniversary I made her do this," Richard joked.
Richard and Megan MacDonald celebrated their 20thwedding anniversary by handcuffing themselves together in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record.
"Calgary puts on such an amazing marathon. It was just good to be a part of it and see all our friends out there running and all the crowd support was amazing, we appreciate all the support and donations for Mito Canada."
Megan adds that it brings her closer to her husband (literally) as the couple had already broken five Guinness World Records in the past.
"It’s not too bad running together, lots of jostling in the shoulders, but we just kept in such a positive headspace."
The MacDonalds' goal was to raise $100 for every kilometre run and they achieved that on Sunday following the race.
RUNNING FOR UKRAINE
Olena Sadovnik moved to Calgary from Ukraine in July of last year to escape her war torn country and provide a better life for her daughter in Canada.
Each day is incredibly harder than the next as she still sees family members back home who are in the line of fire as Russia’s invasion continues.
However, in an effort to find comfort, Sadovnik has turned to running and decided to compete in her first race on Canadian soil at the Calgary Marathon 10-kilometre event.
"Today I ran for Ukraine. Last night, Russia attacked our capital with over 54 drones, you cannot have events like a marathon in such a war zone and that’s why I run to support my Ukrainian family," she said.
However, in an effort to find comfort, Ukrainian Olena Sadovnik has turned to running and decided to compete in her first race on Canadian soil at the Calgary Marathon 10-kilometre event.
"Running keeps me grounded, it’s my coping mechanism and always has been since I moved to Canada with my daughter. I felt like I lost everything, but I always knew I could still run like I did back home. It’s a lifeline for me."
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS RAISED FOR LOCAL CHARITIES
The Calgary Marathon had 93 charities participating in this year’s event which had raised a total of $415,000 this year.
Over the last 10 years, $9.7 million has been raised.
Shamel Elsayed was injured in a car crash 38 years ago and diagnosed with paraplegia. He moved to Calgary for a better life and has been involved in fundraising by competing in wheelchair racing events ever since.
Elsayed competed in the 10-kilometre event Sunday to once again support Spinal Cord Injury Alberta. He helped raise more than $23,000 this year alone with a combined total of $275,000 since 2014.
"We usually don't worry about the time it takes to compete, because usually what we're trying to do is raise as much money as we can," he said.
"I just think this is such a great way to get out there, participate and help others. If you want to do something to be more fit and active while supporting your favourite charity, it’s a great opportunity."
Others like Austin Sedgwick stumbled upon the idea of raising money for charity while going for a run.
It all happened in 2019 when a best friend of his was volunteering at the Calgary Marathon and dared him to run the marathon the following year.
Marathon runners in Calgary on Sunday, May 28, 2023
Sedgwick did not disappoint and ran an ultramarathon during the COVID-19 pandemic. He ended up raising more than $10,000 for mental health and has run the marathon every year since.
Most recently Sedgwick ran across Alberta from the British Columbia border to Saskatchewan to raise funds.
"This is such an amazing community, I had never been in it before, but once you join you really appreciate the atmosphere and all the positive vibes," he said.
"It doesn't matter what distance you're running, whether you're walking or running. If you're just running for a charity, there's no judgment at all, it’s just a great thing to see."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
Farmers in Atlantic Canada battling 'abnormally dry' conditions, fearing continued drought
Farmers in Atlantic Canada are growing increasingly worried about drought, as many regions on the east coast have been classified as drier than usual for this time of year, with little rain in the forecast.
Venice authorities investigate after canal turns fluorescent green
Venetian authorities are investigating after a patch of fluorescent green water appeared in the famed Grand Canal on Sunday morning.
Turkiye's Erdogan wins 5th term as president, extending rule into 3rd decade
Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won reelection Sunday, extending his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade in a country reeling from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that levelled entire cities.
Economy, health care, trust: Alberta election campaign hits final day before vote
Both Smith and Notley agree the vote will be one of the most consequential in decades, featuring two leaders in their 50s who have been both premier and Opposition leader.
Fight still ahead for Texas' Ken Paxton after historic impeachment deepens GOP divisions
The historic impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was just the first round of a Republican brawl over whether to banish one of their own in America's biggest red state after years of criminal accusations.
Blais scores twice, Canada beats Germany 5-2 to win gold at men's hockey worlds
Samuel Blais scored two goals to rally Canada to a 5-2 victory over Germany in the final of the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.
Jan. 6 rioters are raking in thousands in donations. Now the U.S. is coming after their haul
Less than two months after he pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol, Texas resident Daniel Goodwyn appeared on Tucker Carlson's then-Fox News show and promoted a website where supporters could donate money to Goodwyn and other rioters whom the site called 'political prisoners.'
3-year-old boy dies after drowning in backyard pool west of Toronto
Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy who was pulled from a backyard pool in Oakville on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
NDP leader Rachel Notley hits two last campaign stops on the way home for election day
After spending some time in Calgary over the weekend, NDP leader Rachel Notley wrapped up her campaign today with two rallies on the way home to Edmonton ahead of election day.
-
Fire activity picks up Sunday with return of hot, dry conditions
Fire activity in Alberta picked up overnight Saturday, with Alberta Wildfire counting 57 wildfires Sunday afternoon, including 17 which were classified as out of control.
-
'She loved so generously': Family remember Lauren Jarvis with walk to raise money for people impacted by homicide
Friends, family and supporters met at the bottom of Walterdale Hill for a walk honouring Lauren Jarvis and to raise money for the Victims of Homicide Support Society.
Vancouver
-
‘It’s nowhere that I’m happy to call home’: City survey finds private SROs unaffordable
A survey by Vancouver city staff has concluded that SROs, or single room occupancy buildings — often deemed a last resort for housing — are becoming increasingly unaffordable for those on income assistance.
-
West Vancouver council voting on naming new fitness park after drowning victim
On Monday, West Vancouver mayor and council will vote on a motion to name a new fitness park after Keen Lau, who drowned while trying to save Labrador Loki from Cypress Creek. And they will hear from Loki’s dog walker Sandra Smith, who is advocating for changes to the creek.
-
Notorious gangster killed in targeted shooting, unknown victim stabbed to death
Two homicides this weekend drew heavy police presence to South Vancouver’s Sunset neighbourhood and the West End’s Davie Village.
Atlantic
-
'Basically, all hell is breaking loose': State of emergency issued in Halifax as wildfire continues
Halifax Regional Municipality Mayor Mike Savage declared a local state of emergency late Sunday evening as fire crews continue to battle a fire in Upper Tantallon.
-
Tracking forest fires across Nova Scotia
The number of wildfires in Nova Scotia so far this season is up 150 per cent compared to the same time period in 2022.
-
Air quality alerts issued in Nova Scotia as wildfires burn
Environment Canada has issued air quality alerts for Shelburne County and western Halifax County due to the presence of wildfire smokes.
Vancouver Island
-
Mother and son recover from debilitating burn by giving back and practicing "superpower"
A B.C. boy learned to adapt after he badly burnt his hands on a fireplace as a baby, and his mom is giving back by raising awareness about burn prevention.
-
BC Transit offering free rides to cyclists in Victoria next week
BC Transit is offering cyclists free rides for Go By Bike Week in Victoria.
-
Vancouver Island facing highest monthly cost for nutritious food in B.C.
Everyone is experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store these days, and a new report is putting a dollar figure on how much it’s costing families, per month, to eat healthy.
Toronto
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
-
3-year-old boy dies after drowning in backyard pool west of Toronto
Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy who was pulled from a backyard pool in Oakville on Saturday.
-
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Scarborough
A man is dead after a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Scarborough.
Montreal
-
Laval crosswalk ignored by motorists 'like it's not even there,' local family says
A Laval, Que. family says a crosswalk in front of their house is an accident waiting to happen. They say too many cars don't stop, leading them to worry each time their child has to cross the street. "It's as if it's not even there," said resident Chris Horell, who lives near to the intersection of Saint-Martin Blvd W and Dutrisac St.
-
Two dead, three injured after head-on collision in Quebec's Eastern Townships
Two women are dead and three people, including children, are injured after a head-on vehicle crash in Quebec's Eastern Townships on Saturday night. The collision occurred at about 11:45 p.m. near Farnham, about 60 kilometres southeast of Montreal.
-
Open fires banned near forests in several parts of Quebec
With hot weather forecasted across Quebec this week, the province's forest fire agency is advising the public not to light outdoor fires until at least Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Runners suffer heat exhaustion, injuries during a hot Ottawa Race Weekend
There was an entire operation set up by the Ottawa Hospital, only steps from the finish line for Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend with more than 100 health professionals ready for anything that could go wrong this weekend.
-
VIA Rail train with 210 passengers on board stops near Alexandria, Ont. due to engine failure
More than 200 passengers were stuck on a VIA Rail train near Alexandria, Ont. for several hours Sunday evening, after a mechanical issue stopped the train.
-
Ottawa's tourism sector 'recovering faster' than expected this spring
Ottawa Tourism President Michael Crockatt says Ottawa's tourism sector is "recovering faster that we forecast that we would," as events like the Canadian Tulip Festival and Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend attract big crowds to Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
'Momma', are they going to kill us?’: Guelph, Ont. mother recounts family's escape from Sudan conflict
Rania Mukhtar is still processing her recent trip to Sudan, which was interrupted by the outbreak of military conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
-
Most-read stories of the week: Ager Hasan found guilty, Cambridge woman climbs Everest, fireworks arrest
Ager Hasan being found guilty of second-degree murder, a Cambridge woman climbing Mount Everest, and free tuition for some First Nations students round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
Saskatoon
-
'A feeling of awe': Jurassic Quest puts you face-to-face with life-sized dinosaurs
Life-sized giants from over 65 million years ago were on display this weekend at Prairieland Park, entertaining families with interactive exhibits, play areas and animatronic dinosaurs.
-
80 workers face layoffs as Olymel closes pig farms in Alberta and Saskatchewan
About 80 workers at Olymel pig farms in Alberta and Saskatchewan are facing layoffs, as the company moves to cull six production facilities in the next few months.
-
Embattled Saskatoon Lighthouse offered break on property taxes — for now
On Wednesday, Saskatoon city councillors will decide whether to extend the property tax abatement for the Lighthouse Supported Living Inc.
Northern Ontario
-
'Sudbury Rocks' rocks the downtown core once more
After a brief hiatus and a few years of virtual runs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Sudbury Rocks: Race/Run/Walk Marathon returned Sunday to the downtown core with more than 1,200 people taking part and raising at least 50,000 for the Northern Cancer Foundation.
-
Officials report seven active forest fires in the northeast region
There are six new forest fires confirmed in the northeast region, Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fires and Emergency Services reported Saturday evening, bringing the active number of fires in the region to seven.
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
Winnipeg
-
'We couldn't do anything': The search continues for 12-year-old boy presumed drowned in Whiteshell Provincial Park
The search for a 12-year-old Winnipeg boy presumed drowned continued Sunday in Whiteshell Provincial Park, one day after he fell into the water.
-
'We are not filling a dumpster in 24 hours': The illegal dumping problem in Point Douglas
Residents in Point Douglas say their area has become a dumping ground for the rest of the city's unwanted garbage, and want more done to get rid of the piles of trash accumulating in the central-Winnipeg neighbourhood.
-
Woman dead after rollover in Sandy Hook
A 23-year-old Winnipeg woman is dead after a highway rollover the community of Sandy Hook Sunday.
Regina
-
Thunderstorm showers lead to issues for Regina motorists and businesses alike
A ferocious thunderstorm that pelted Regina with heavy rain, hail and a tornado led to traffic hold ups and business closures across the city.
-
'It was shocking': Car fire in downtown Strasbourg causes surprise for residents
Residents in Strasbourg were in for an odd and dangerous surprise over the weekend, as a vehicle burst into flames on the town's main street.
-
Sikh motorcyclists offered helmet exemptions for special events in Sask.: province
The seventh annual Nagar Kirtan celebrations in Regina marked the first time that Sikh motorcyclists have been able to ride in Saskatchewan with turbans instead of helmets.