Thousands of southern Alberta seniors will have a Merry Christmas thanks to Seniors Secret Service
The southeast warehouse looks like Santa's workshop with boxes piled high filled with gifts. Each one has a name and destination marked on it and some are decorated by Seniors Secret Service volunteers who filled them.
"We asked for specific items that people will find useful and then we also ask the care providers to tell us a little bit about the senior if they can," said Andrea Brumwell, Seniors Secret Service executive director. "Maybe what their previous occupation was, maybe a hobby that they have, something that they really enjoy and I think that helps our Secret Santas to build a connection with this person that they're never going to meet but they have to try and shop for it for Christmas."
Close to 6,500 seniors are signed up for this year's program who live in Calgary but also rural southern Alberta from as far south as Claresholm, up to Innisfail and then Canmore in the west and Strathmore to the east of the city.
Brumwell says in most cases seniors are asking for everyday necessities.
"One of the things that we are most in need of right now is gift cards for groceries," she said. "I think that a lot of seniors are having difficulty paying for food, everything's so expensive, they're living on a very tight pension budget and there just isn't a lot of money left at the end of the month, so if we're able to help with that, then that's a fantastic way we can support them."
In mid-November, trees are put up at London Drugs stores decorated with names of seniors and customers can pick a person to help out for the holidays. Dani Robertson is a store manager who says it helps staff get in the mood for the holiday season.
"I love it when the families come in, the moms come in, or the dads with their little ones," she said. "Each child gets to choose a tag that they like and they do some shopping together, sometimes they ask us to get involved, which is so much fun."
Robertson says most times the lists attached to the names include basic household items.
"Most of the comments we get are they can't believe some of the just personal necessities that are on these wish lists, that they're very basic, right?" said Robertson. "Like soap or we had one lady right in that wanted some nail polish to do her nails up on the weekends when her family comes to visit."
Marina Franco has been a volunteer for close to 20 years. It's a Christmas tradition and she looks for a senior that shares her Italian heritage.
"Oh, it's a it's such a joy, I just love pulling (the gift boxes) together," she said. "I mean, I'll drive all over town to get just the right thing because I want to get it for them."
She's dropping off two boxes at the warehouse and says she always sets a budget for her shopping list, but doesn't always stick to it.
"I'll admit it's a fairly high limit and I'm probably like most Secret Santas, we have a limit and rarely stay within it," said Franco. "You can either pick from the list or feel free to buy whatever you'd like for the senior, the intent is to ensure that they're remembered."
Brumwell says the charity relies on public donations to operate and has helped thousands of seniors have a merry Christmas since it started in 1985.
"We're not a funded agency, we don't receive government funding, we don't receive United Way," she said. "We depend on the generosity of the community and that's how we function."
Brumwell says there are always some seniors who get missed by the Seniors Secret Service list so her team of volunteers puts together gift boxes from items donated by London Drugs and other Calgarians. But she says cash donations are also welcome so they can purchase grocery gift cards for them.
"It's an interesting thing, because you know, a lot of people do this because it makes them feel good and they want to give back," she said. "And on the other end, people are getting things that they really need and they feel like people care about them."
Learn how to donate here: www.seniorssecretservice.com
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH 'Jumped over their heads': Kangaroo escapes zoo east of Toronto
A kangaroo destined for Quebec escaped during an overnight stay at a zoo east of Toronto Friday morning. Anyone who spots the marsupial is being asked to report the sighting to a community-run pet organization in Oshawa, Ont.
With Canada set to reimpose cap on working hours, international students worry about paying for tuition, living expenses
Canada is set to reimpose the cap on the number of hours that international students can work off campus. But with heightened cost-of-living concerns in Canada, many international students say they're not sure how they'll be able to afford their tuition and living expenses if they can't work full-time.
Environment Canada calls for mild, rainy winter for most of Canada
Winter will be unusually warm and rainy across much of the country this year, according to the latest data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
More salmonella-contaminated fruits pulled amid outbreak: Here's what was recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of recalled items that got taken off the shelves this week
Here's what parents and youth can do to prevent or deal with sextortion
With sextortion being a growing problem in Canada, there are tips and resources online to help parents, caregivers and youth address it.
U.S. House expels New York Rep. George Santos. It's just the sixth expulsion in the chamber's history
The U.S. House voted Friday to expel GOP Rep. George Santos, a historic vote that will make the New York congressman the sixth lawmaker ever to be expelled from the chamber.
Suspect charged with 4 counts of second-degree murder in Winnipeg mass shooting
A suspect has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Langside homicide.
Alleged Montreal-area 'Chinese police stations' planning to sue RCMP for $2.5 million
Two Chinese community centres in the Montreal area are planning to launch a $2.5 million defamation lawsuit against the RCMP and the Attorney General of Canada after being accused by the police force of hosting 'alleged Chinese police stations.'
Former Sask. hockey coach found guilty of sexual assault and assault
Former Saskatchewan junior hockey coach Bernard (Bernie) Lynch was found guilty by a Regina Court of King’s Bench judge on Friday of sexual assault and assault stemming from incidents that took place in August of 1988.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Coun. Jennifer Rice offers apology, but says reports she bullied staff are 'inaccurate'
Jennifer Rice, the Edmonton city councillor for Ward Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi, is disputing reports that she bullied staff and created a toxic work environment, but is still refusing to take questions about what happened.
-
Edmonton breweries serve up hot treats and cold brews for a good cause
Local breweries in Edmonton are finding unique ways to give back this holiday season.
-
Here's what parents and youth can do to prevent or deal with sextortion
With sextortion being a growing problem in Canada, there are tips and resources online to help parents, caregivers and youth address it.
Vancouver
-
2 found dead in Richmond residence, homicide investigators called
Mounties in Richmond say homicide investigators have been called in after the discovery of two bodies inside a home in the city Thursday night.
-
Assault of inmate from Saskatoon at B.C. prison now a homicide investigation
The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation into the death of an inmate at a maximum security prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley last weekend, CTV News has learned.
-
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
Atlantic
-
3 youths arrested after irritant sprayed inside Halifax-area school
Three youths were arrested after an irritant was sprayed Friday morning at a school in the Halifax area.
-
Woman, 25, charged with murder in Cape Breton homicide
A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with a homicide in Cape Breton last week.
-
First heavy snowfall of December likely on Monday for parts of the Maritimes
A low pressure system moving out of the northeastern United States and passing along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia is likely to bring parts of the Maritimes the first heavy snowfall for December on Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo homeowner assaulted with baseball bat in home invasion attempt: RCMP
A 20-year-old Nanaimo man is in police custody after Mounties were called to an attempted break-in at a home south of the city Friday.
-
Vancouver Island residents charged in suspected drug-trafficking ring linked to Hells Angels
Federal prosecutors have approved two dozen drug-trafficking charges against six people from Vancouver Island with suspected ties to the Hells Angels motorcycle gang.
-
No fan of the spotlight, Christine Sinclair tries to make the best of retirement attention
As the clock counts down on Christine Sinclair's international career, her teammates and coach say their intensely private captain is trying to make the best of being squarely in the spotlight.
Toronto
-
WATCH
WATCH 'Jumped over their heads': Kangaroo escapes zoo east of Toronto
A kangaroo destined for Quebec escaped during an overnight stay at a zoo east of Toronto Friday morning. Anyone who spots the marsupial is being asked to report the sighting to a community-run pet organization in Oshawa, Ont.
-
Worker dies after falling from home in Toronto's east end
A man is dead after he fell approximately two stories while working on an East York home on Friday morning, police say.
-
Toronto residents raise concerns over empty section of Yonge Street, awaiting demolition since spring
A block of storefronts along a major Toronto road has been sitting empty, covered in black paint and awaiting demolition, since the spring.
Montreal
-
'Last-minute' amendment to Quebec health bill would allow agency to revoke hospital's bilingual status
A new amendment to Quebec's mammoth health-care bill would allow the new Sante Quebec agency to revoke a health-care institution's bilingual status — a move English-rights activists say is shocking.
-
MISSING CHILD
MISSING CHILD Montreal boy, 11, missing since Wednesday evening
Montreal policed are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old boy. Kylidd Amos was last seen was last seen around 7 p.m. on Nov. 29 near the corner of 25th Avenue and 42nd Street in Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension.
-
Alleged Montreal-area 'Chinese police stations' planning to sue RCMP for $2.5 million
Two Chinese community centres in the Montreal area are planning to launch a $2.5 million defamation lawsuit against the RCMP and the Attorney General of Canada after being accused by the police force of hosting 'alleged Chinese police stations.'
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo bus drives off the road following collision in Ottawa's east end
A man was transported to hospital and three people were treated at the scene after a collision involving an OC Transpo bus resulted in the bus driving off the road and onto the sidewalk and grass.
-
Calabogie, Ont. residents and first responders join forces in dramatic dump truck rescue
Quick thinking by residents and first responders avoided a potential tragedy as they rescued a man trapped inside an overturned dump truck submerged in a frigid water.
-
Ottawa man, 38, charged with child pornography and extortion offences
A 38-year-old Ottawa man was arrested for allegedly extorting a 17-year-old girl from the United States for child pornography.
Kitchener
-
Inquest will look into suspect’s death at a Brantford, Ont. hotel
The province has launched an inquest into the death of David Thomson who died in a Brantford, Ont. hotel room in 2019. At the time, he was wanted in connection to a double homicide in Hamilton.
-
Male arrested after allegedly shooting at police in Six Nations
Police in Six Nations of the Grand River say no one was hurt after a male barricaded himself inside a home and shot at police.
-
Greens win second seat at Queen's Park in Kitchener Centre byelection
Aislinn Clancy has won a historic byelection for Kitchener Centre and the Green Party of Ontario.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation uses wood from old grain elevators to build its first homes
A Saskatchewan First Nation is using wood from old grain elevators to build some of the first homes on its land.
-
Saskatoon city council approves plan for kids to ride buses for free
Kids in Saskatoon are one step closer to riding city buses for free.
-
Assault of inmate from Saskatoon at B.C. prison now a homicide investigation
The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation into the death of an inmate at a maximum security prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley last weekend, CTV News has learned.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Wacky Wings owner ‘heartbroken’ restaurant being expropriated, vows to reopen
While he’s a big supporter of what the city has planned for downtown, the owner of Wacky Wings on Shaughnessy Street says he and his staff are “heartbroken” they are being forced out of their location.
-
WATCH
WATCH 'Jumped over their heads': Kangaroo escapes zoo east of Toronto
A kangaroo destined for Quebec escaped during an overnight stay at a zoo east of Toronto Friday morning. Anyone who spots the marsupial is being asked to report the sighting to a community-run pet organization in Oshawa, Ont.
-
Suspect in triple stabbing in Sudbury charged with attempted murder
A 34-year-old suspect is in custody is facing attempted murder and other charges after three people received serious but not life-threatening injuries in a stabbing attack late Thursday morning in Sudbury.
Winnipeg
-
Suspect charged with 4 counts of second-degree murder in Winnipeg mass shooting
A suspect has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Langside homicide.
-
Manitoba government expands planned gas-tax holiday after criticism
The Manitoba government is broadening its plan for a tax holiday on gas and diesel fuel.
-
Man stabbed on Main Street, dies from his injuries: Winnipeg police
A man has died after being stabbed Thursday afternoon.
Regina
-
Former Sask. hockey coach found guilty of sexual assault and assault
Former Saskatchewan junior hockey coach Bernard (Bernie) Lynch was found guilty by a Regina Court of King’s Bench judge on Friday of sexual assault and assault stemming from incidents that took place in August of 1988.
-
'This will always be Saskatchewan's team': Riders' new coach introduces himself to province
On Thursday the Saskatchewan Roughriders confirmed they had selected former Toronto Argonauts defensive coordinator Corey Mace, as the team’s 48th head coach and on Friday he addressed the media and Rider Nation for the first time since taking on the new role.
-
Sask. First Nation uses wood from old grain elevators to build its first homes
A Saskatchewan First Nation is using wood from old grain elevators to build some of the first homes on its land.