Three arrested after police tail truck for hours in and out of Calgary

An hours-long police chase in Calgary and outside the city resulted in three people being taken into custody Monday evening.

It started just before 4 p.m. in the city when police say they noticed a white GMC truck driving erratically.

Police say when officers tried to pull the truck over, the driver fled and police backed off, following with a HAWCS helicopter in the air instead.

The truck continued outside the city, where the RCMP tried to deflate the tires.

When the truck returned to the city, Calgary police rammed it, bringing it to a stop, because it was deemed a danger to the public.

Officers say they saw the truck hit numerous other vehicles but no one was injured.

It came to a halt along 16 Avenue near 52 Street N.E. around 7:30 p.m.

Two men and one woman were arrested.

The driver is known to police.

Charges are pending.