A 31-year-old man is facing charges in connection to an investigation into online threats that were aimed at former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Lethbridge’s police service.

An investigation was launched after Calgary police contacted RCMP on February 17 about threats that were made on Facebook.

Police were able to track down a suspect and the next day Dexter Shea of Three Hills was arrested in connection to the incident.

Shea was on probation for prior charges of uttering threats when he was picked up by police last week.

He is facing three new charges of uttering threats and a breach of probation charge.

Shea appeared via CCTV in a Strathmore court last Tuesday.