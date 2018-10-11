Two women from Lethbridge and a woman from Medicine Hat face charges following a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 5 that resulted in the seizure of stolen property, a sawed-off shotgun and drugs.

Members of the Cardston RCMP detachment stopped a vehicle on Saturday, October 6 near Cardston. During the investigation, RCMP arrested the three occupants of the vehicle and a search of the vehicle yielded a sawed-off shotgun, a replica hand gun, stolen property, drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the search, 28-year-old Meagan Laube of Lethbridge, 38-year-old Kendall Pyne of Lethbridge and 34-year-old Stephanie Rouzes of Medicine Hat have been charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a prohibited firearm (two counts)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (three counts)

Possession of stolen property

Failing to comply with a court order

The accused have been released from police custody and are scheduled to appear in Cardston Provincial Court on November 5, 2018