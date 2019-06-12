Police say tips from the public lead them to search a home in Penbrooke Meadows where more than $30,000 worth of cocaine and methamphetamine were seized.

The investigation began in the spring, read a release from police, after community members reported alleged drug activity at a home in the 0-100 block of Pennsburg Way S.E.

A search warrant was executed June 6 and 17 people were found inside.

The search recovered:

309 grams of methamphetamine

36.6 grams of cocaine

A stun gun disguised as a cane

$1,350 in cash

Irvin Lee Frederick Palmer, 58, of Calgary is facing charges of:

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

Six counts of breaching a recognizance order

Police say the six breach of recognizance charges relate to an arrest in March for similar offences.

Six other people found inside the home were also arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants.

The investigation is part of the ongoing Daylight Initiative, launched by police to address the exponential growth of methamphetamine use in the city.

“We are committed to ensuring that all citizens feel safe in their own neighbourhoods," said acting Staff Sgt. Sean Sherman in a release. "Information from the community is a key factor in our success, and we are grateful for the relationship we have with our community so that we can address these types of concerns."

Anyone who suspects drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.