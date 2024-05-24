Tires 'destroyed' by massive Calgary pothole, driver says

While city crews remain hard at work patching many Calgary roads, a massive pothole on 16 Avenue N.W. created some very expensive problems for drivers on Thursday.

The large hole in the curb lane of 16th Avenue near Sarcee Trail burst the tires of a number of drivers who hit it.

When the drivers checked, they found bent rims and other damage.

"I thought I blew my front bumper out," said Emily Randal, one of the unlucky drivers who hit the pothole on Thursday.

"The road was wet but at the same time I could still see this patch of repaired road."

Randal said she didn't think there was anything wrong, but when she drove over it, she heard a loud bang.

She says she pulled over to the side of the road and found five other vehicles had also pulled over.

"Everyone asked me, 'How is your tire?'" she said.

When Randal looked at her vehicle, she found her rim had been bent inward.

"It was minor compared to everyone else's tires," she said. "There was another car that had their tire completely shredded to bits.

"Five people's tires were destroyed."

Randal said one of the other drivers called police.

When police attended the scene, they put up pylons to mark the location of the hole so other drivers could avoid it.

"It hurts because you're just driving down a road – a patch of road you see repaired and you trust it – and then that happens," Randal said.

As of Friday morning, the spot seemed to have been partially fixed, but a fairly deep hole remained with pylons next to it.

CTV News has reached out to the city about the issue and to see how many potholes still need to filled.

As of the last update earlier this month, crews had filled 6,700 potholes this year.

The city had received around 4,000 pothole requests, up about 15 per cent from last year.

2023 was a record year for filling potholes, with crews patching 33,489.

(With files from Mason DePatie)