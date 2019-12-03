CALGARY -- Flames defenceman TJ Brodie doesn’t remember a lot of what happened on Nov. 14, the day he collapsed and went into convulsions on the ice during practice.

He only remembers being in the ambulance after it all happened.

“I was mainly just confused, you know,” he told CTV News in an exclusive interview Tuesday.

"You wake up and everyone’s around and you don’t know why.”

Brodie admits it’s one of the scariest things he’s been through. The hardest part was not knowing what was wrong with him.

He has a wife and young daughter and he says it helped put life in perspective.

“Afterward … I was sitting in the hospital and you start to think, is it something to do with my heart? Is it something to do with my brain? You start to realize that there’s more than just hockey.”

Fortunately, all tests were negative and Brodie is back playing hockey. It’s been chalked up to a fainting episode.

Flames captain Mark Giordano says he’s noticed a change in his defence partner.

“He’s been a little bit looser if anything,” Giordano said in an interview after practice.

“He seems to be having more fun to be honest and I think when you go through something like that, it really puts things in perspective.”

Brodie says the biggest thing he took from all of this is to not take things home with him.

“Enjoy being out there and playing and not matter what happens, you know, leave it at the rink," he said.

As for hockey, Brodie has been playing great since returning to the lineup on Nov. 25 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Although Brodie knows hockey isn’t the most important thing in his life, he says it’s made him realize how much he enjoys the game and how it can be taken away in an instant.

“I guess that’s something you have to focus on, no matter how things are going, that you can come here and just enjoy the time that you have with the guys," he said.

"It’s such a great group of guys that it’s easy to do."

Brodie and the Flames are back in action on Thursday night when they take on the Buffalo Sabres at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.