Tkachuk scores 3, Gaudreau passes 100-point mark as Flames down Kraken 5-3

Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates 100th point of the season with teammate left wing Matthew Tkachuk during third period NHL hockey action against the Seattle Kraken in Calgary on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal) Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates 100th point of the season with teammate left wing Matthew Tkachuk during third period NHL hockey action against the Seattle Kraken in Calgary on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadians with mortgages brace for big Bank of Canada rate hike

The Bank of Canada is gearing up to announce its next move on interest rates this Wednesday, with Bay Street forecasters expecting a 50 basis-point increase to put Canadians with variable rate mortgages on edge and keep some prospective homebuyers on the sidelines.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina