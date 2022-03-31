‘Tons of litter:’ Snow melt reveals litter around Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

After a long winter, Lethbridge residents are welcoming spring with open arms, but as the snow continues to melt, litter is becoming a more visible problem around the city.

Littering isn't a problem that’s unique to just Lethbridge, but due to the high winds in the area, it seems as if misplaced garbage is unavoidable.

“Everywhere I go I see tons of litter,” said resident Tali Neta.

“I always pick up the litter because I’m worried about my dogs getting sick and other peoples' dogs or other animals.”

WASTE REDUCTION INITIATIVE

Environment Lethbridge is a local group dedicated to making Lethbridge more environmentally sustainable. The organization is challenging locals to take part in a 30 day waste-reduction initiative called 'walk your trash talk,' which kicks off on Friday, April 1.

“It’s 30 actions through the month of April for people to look at everything from getting into the habit of using those reusable bags, through to even doing a waste audit and setting some goals to reduce waste in your home,” said Environment Lethbridge’s executive director Kathleen Sheppard.

Sheppard says taking care of our city is a joint responsibility that all residents must play a role in.

“If you're noticing small amounts of garbage around, whether it’s in a park or storm drains which are something to keep your eye on this time of year, that’s a chance to be a good citizen and pick some of that up and put it in the garbage where it belongs,” said Sheppard.

“If we’re talking about big items though, the city is best positioned to deal with that.”

The Helen Schuler Nature Centre is also doing their part in the fight against litter with their annual ‘Coulee Cleanup,’ starting on Earth Day, April 22 in Indian Battle Park at 3 p.m.

“It’s a great opportunity to just drop in, grab some supplies to make a difference right away,” said resource development coordinator at the Helen Schuler Nature Centre Curtis Goodman.

“Otherwise you can organize your own cleanup event. We will provide all of the supplies and support you need to get out into your favorite area in our river valley, and pick up the garbage to make it look beautiful again.”

TRACKING DATA

As a way to track data, the nature centre has divided up the river valley into 109 different areas. Through analyzing their discoveries they’re able to see what types of litter is being found, how much and what areas require more support.

“As part of this data collection process with our shoreline cleanups, we track individualized items that are being picked up, and I can tell you with confidence that if we were to go out today, were likely to find cigarette butts as the number one piece of litter affecting our shore lines,” said Goodman.

“If we can make a difference with this one piece of garbage, we could change and eliminate up to 50 per cent by quantity of the litter found here in Lethbridge.”

Starting Friday, April 1 the City of Lethbridge’s three seasonal yard waste sites will be opening, and the Waste and Recycling Centre’s summer hours will kick off April 1 as well.

The nature centre has already had around 100 volunteers to help clean up the river valley. Early results indicate single-use plastic litter is on the rise in the area from last year.

“I encourage everyone to examine their own daily habits, and think of ways that you can make a difference,” said Goodman.

“Whether it’s holding onto that litter until you reach the garbage bin, or changing your behaviours and opting for things that are not one-time use, look for some of those reusable options.”

