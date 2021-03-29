CALGARY -- Emergency crews are on scene following a crash on the QEII Highway near the Highway 72 interchange between Crossfield and Airdrie that left a transport truck on its side.

As of 8 a.m., northbound and southbound traffic was backed up between and there were significant delays in the region.

The cause of the crash has not been confirmed and the condition of the driver has not been released.

Shortly before 10 a.m., RCMP announced two other semis had jack-knifed. One incident occurred on Antler Hill near Innisfail while the other was by the Bowden Fas Gas station. Southbound traffic has been reduced to a single lane near both crash scenes.

RCMP are asking motorists to avoid travelling on the QEII between Didsbury and Red Deer. Drivers who do elect to continue with their travels plans are encouraged to drive according to the conditions as highways in the area are slick, visibility is poor and wind gusts exceeding 80 km/h have been recorded.