Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A Canada Day tornado struck Mountain View County near Didsbury, Alta., Saturday afternoon, damaging a number of homes.
Didsbury RCMP issued a release at 2:33 p.m. about a large tornado touching down at Highway 2 and 581 specifically. They said the twister ranged from one to two kilometres wide.
Shortly after 4 p.m., an RCMP update stated that a number of homes were damaged but at the moment, it doesn't appear that anyone was injured.
A tornado photographed south of Didsbury by Randy Klassen on July 1, 2023. (Photo courtesy Randy Klassen)
At 3:25 p.m., Highway 2A was closed at Township Road 304.
'QUICK AND TERRIFYING'
Melissa Boucher manages the Little Blue Camper campground near Didsbury.
A tornado photographed Saturday, July 1, by Melissa Boucher, who runs the campground in Didsbury
She was at a friend's house in Didsbury when the storm erupted.
"It was way too close for comfort," she said. "I got an alert to my phone and typically what we do is... drive around and tell everyone (at the campground) to stay inside and if they're in a tent, to head to one of the outbuildings.
"There wasn't even time for that this time. There was like fist-sized hail and I looked outside and saw the funnel clouds.
"It was pretty quick," she added, "and pretty terrifying."
A tornado spotted on the ground near Carstairs, Alberta Saturday July 1 at 2:10 p.m. (Photo courtesy: Twitter@melnyk_photos/Matt Melnyk)
Boucher said the twister touched down south of town, where there are some homes and farms, and hoped no one was injured.
"I would say there's a ton of shredded vegetation right now in Didsbury," she said. "When I drove home, there was leaves floating in the street, tons and tons of rain, and now, not 15 minutes later, it's clear and blue skies."
Boucher said the worst thing about the sudden summer storm was the hail, and that quite a few vehicles were dented as a result.
Campground manager Melissa Boucher said there was "fist-sized" hail falling in Didsbury Saturday afternoon (Photo: Melissa Boucher)
Although that part of central Alberta receives its share of tornado warnings each summer. Boucher said, "It's the first time I've personally seen a tornado.
"This was - it was pretty terrifying."
At 2:23 p.m., Environment Canada updated to say that a tornado was "located southeast of Didsbury moving at 30 km/h."
A little earlier Saturday, Environment Canada posted a tornado warning at 1:50 p.m. for communities in Mountain View Co. including Carstairs, Didsbury, Olds and Stirlingville.
"Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is producing a tornado," it said. "Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.
"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation."
By 4 p.m., Environment Canada ended the severe storm watch and tornado warnings for the area.
Environment Canada spokesperson Terri Lang told CTV News in an interview that "it looks like it was on the ground for at least 30 minutes.
"It dissipated after that," she said. "Got close to Carstairs, crossed the highway and off the storm went.
"It's still sort of holding its own actually," she said, "but hasn't produced any more tornadoes."
Lang said the long daylight hours of June create conditions that allow storms to build in strength.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
WEATHER | Canada Day includes warnings about air quality, thunderstorms and tornadoes
Mother Nature temporarily shutdown Canada Day celebrations across Ottawa, as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through the national capital region.
Musk says Twitter will limit how many tweets users can read
Twitter is limiting how many tweets per day various accounts can read, to discourage "extreme levels" of data scraping and system manipulation, Executive Chair Elon Musk said in a post on the social media platform on Saturday.
Could scrapping best-before dates reduce food waste? Committee says government should look at impacts
In a bid to reduce food waste, a parliamentary committee is recommending the federal government look into the impacts of eliminating 'best-before' dates on groceries.
Satellite photos, reports suggest Belarus building army camp for Wagner fighters
Satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press on Saturday showed what appeared to be a newly built military-style camp in Belarus, with statements from a Belarusian guerrilla group and officials suggesting it may be used to house fighters from the Wagner mercenary group.
U.K. press watchdog finds a tabloid column about hate for Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, was sexist
A column in The Sun tabloid that fantasized about seeing Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, being pelted with feces as she was paraded naked through the streets was sexist, Britain's press watchdog found.
More than 7,400 port workers now on strike across B.C.
Port workers across British Columbia formally went on strike on Saturday after negotiations supported by federal mediators failed to produce a deal to keep more than 7,000 employees on the job.
King of the Netherlands apologizes for country's role in slavery on 150th anniversary of abolition
Dutch King Willem-Alexander apologized Saturday for his country's role in slavery and asked for forgiveness in a historic speech greeted by cheers and whoops at an event to commemorate the anniversary of the abolition of slavery.
Mourners bury slain teen as Macron scraps trip, officials again deploy tens of thousands of police
Hushed and visibly anguished, hundreds of mourners from France's Islamic community formed a solemn procession from a mosque to a hillside cemetery on Saturday to bury a 17-year-old whose killing by police has triggered days of rioting and looting across the nation.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers signing reunites Connor Brown with Connor McDavid
The Edmonton Oilers reunited winger Connor Brown with his junior teammate Connor McDavid by signing Brown to a one-year contract Saturday.
-
Hundreds gather in St. Albert to mark Canada Day with reflection and reconciliation
Orange shirts filled Lions Park in St. Albert, as hundreds of people walked and ran to raise awareness around children and youth affected by the residential school system.
-
RCMP investigating Canada Day church fire in Lac La Biche
The RCMP are investigating a fire that has significantly damaged a church in Lac La Biche.
Vancouver
-
Skin lesions on endangered killer whales are getting worse, study says
Southern resident killer whales are increasingly suffering from skin diseases that leave large blotches on their distinctive black-and-white colouration, new research says.
-
More than 7,400 port workers now on strike across B.C.
Port workers across British Columbia formally went on strike on Saturday after negotiations supported by federal mediators failed to produce a deal to keep more than 7,000 employees on the job.
-
B.C. emergency services 'in a much stronger position' ahead of long weekend surge
British Columbia’s two key emergency agencies say they are prepared for an anticipated surge of demand over what’s traditionally one of the busiest long weekends of the year, with the forecast calling for warm weather.
Atlantic
-
Fuel prices jump as new carbon regulations take effect
The cost of fuel has seen a significant rise in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island as new carbon regulations took effect Saturday.
-
Ferry travel resuming between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia after mechanical issue fixed
Ferry service between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia is set to resume on Saturday.
-
Tentative contract deal reached with registered nurses in Newfoundland and Labrador
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador has reached a tentative collective agreement with the union that represents the province's registered nurses.
Vancouver Island
-
'Unacceptable': Massive BC Ferries lineups to get to Vancouver Island for the long weekend
Long weekend travellers waited hours at Tsawwassen's terminal to get to Vancouver Island by ferry on Friday, those without a reservation waiting upwards of six hours.
-
BC Transit reverses Canada Day alcohol ban on Victoria buses
BC Transit is reversing course on its policy banning passengers from carrying alcohol on buses in the Greater Victoria region on Canada Day.
-
Skin lesions on endangered killer whales are getting worse, study says
Southern resident killer whales are increasingly suffering from skin diseases that leave large blotches on their distinctive black-and-white colouration, new research says.
Toronto
-
Two men arrested after guard dogs escape Toronto business, attack mother and daughter: police
Charges have been laid against two men after two guard dogs escaped a Scarborough business earlier this week and attacked a mother and daughter.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in deadly Toronto plaza stabbing
The suspect in a deadly stabbing at a busy Toronto plaza last weekend has been identified and investigators have issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect in GTA
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Tornado warning issued in western Quebec
A tornado warning is in effect for Rivière-Éternité and Petit-Saguenay, two municipalities in Quebec's Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region. Residents should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches, Environment Canada advises.
-
After months-long battle, eviction of Ville-Marie underpass camp will proceed
The eviction of a homeless encampment under Montreal's Ville-Marie Expressway can no longer be postponed, the Quebec Court of Appeal has ruled.
-
Montreal seniors can now ride public transit for free. Here's how it works
As of July 1, 2023, Montrealers 65 and older can take the city's public transit for free. The offer applies to buses, metros, commuter trains, paratransit and the coming REM rails located in "Zone A," i.e. the agglomeration of Montreal -- but it's not as simple as just hopping the turnstiles.
Ottawa
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Canada Day includes warnings about air quality, thunderstorms and tornadoes
Mother Nature temporarily shutdown Canada Day celebrations across Ottawa, as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through the national capital region.
-
Canada Day festivities underway in Ottawa; fireworks still planned despite weather
A sea of red and white covers downtown Ottawa and several parks and venues across the city, as residents and visitors celebrate Canada's 156th birthday.
-
Books can no longer be tossed in Ottawa's black bin
The city of Ottawa says as part of changes to Ontario's recycling programs, books are no longer accepted in the black box as of July 1.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region Canada Day celebrations continue despite lingering haze
A sea of red and white covered Riverside Park in Cambridge Saturday as residents and visitors celebrate Canada’s 156th birthday.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Guelph and Brantford
Environment Canada is warning severe thunderstorms with wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and nickel to toonie size hail could hit Guelph, southern Wellington County and Brantford Saturday afternoon and evening.
-
Students attacked on University of Waterloo campus released from hospital, status of professor unknown
Waterloo regional police say the two students involved in a triple stabbing during a gender issues class at the University of Waterloo have been released from hospital.
Saskatoon
-
What to do in Saskatoon on Canada Day
Preparations are underway in Saskatoon for this weekend’s Canada Day celebration. Here are some of the things you can do on July 1.
-
Saskatoon shines brightly as temperatures climb
As the long weekend approaches, temperatures in Saskatoon will hit 30 C.
-
'He never told me he killed Sheree': Greg Fertuck’s ex-girlfriend changes testimony under re-examination
Representing himself, Greg Fertuck requestioned two witnesses in his first-degree murder trial.
Northern Ontario
-
Gunshots heard on Timmins street, heavy police presence expected into the evening Saturday
Police confirmed they received a call for service related to a serious injury after CTV News was told that multiple gunshots were fired at a residence in Timmins early Saturday afternoon.
-
Surprise, disappointment over provincial government decision on French-language university in the north
Reaction is continuing to come in and it is mostly surprise and disappointment over the province's late Friday afternoon announcement to not fund Université de Sudbury. The school was looking to become the province's next stand-alone French language university after parting ways with a financially insolvent Laurentian University.
-
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Winnipeg
-
'It's the safety impact': Winnipeg restaurants call on province for help with crime problems
Restaurant owners in Winnipeg are calling on the province for help with crime and safety issues in their establishments.
-
-
All city-run outdoor pools open for summer
All city-run outdoor pools in Winnipeg are now open for the season.
Regina
-
Here's what's happening in Regina on Canada Day
As we head into the Canada Day long weekend, several activities and events are set to take place around Regina. Here are some of the things you can do to celebrate July 1 in the Queen City.
-
Sask. judges spearhead project to help correctional centre inmates appreciate reading
A group of Saskatchewan judges are helping correctional centre inmates develop a greater appreciation for reading.
-
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A tornado struck Mountain View County near Olds and Didsbury Saturday afternoon, damaging houses and causing injuries.