Tornado warning issued for Alberta's Mountain View County

Residents and travellers to Mountain View County are being warned that conditions in that area are favourable to produce a tornado.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a tornado warning for Mountain View County near Sundre shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The county is located between Calgary and Red Deer and includes the communities of Carstairs, Cremona, Didsbury, Olds and Sundre.

Environment Canada says the storm is located near Shantz and slowly moving east, and has already produced a tornado.

Environment Canada told CTV News that the tornado touched down south of Sundre, north of Bergen, and that at this time they have not received reports of damage.

tornado still on the ground east of bergen 2:52pm #abstorm pic.twitter.com/DSnOdJJ3aw — Big Time Kyle (@btk_weather) July 7, 2022

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches," reads the warning. "If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately."

"Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris."

Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.

Another funnel wrapping up on the storm east of Bergen 3:31pm #abstorm pic.twitter.com/rkbWPLqtHd — Big Time Kyle (@btk_weather) July 7, 2022

Environment Canada has also issued tornado watches for the following areas: