Tornado watches issued for Calgary and southern Alberta
Several communities throughout Alberta remain under a tornado watch, including one where a more serious tornado warning had previously been issued.
A complete list of communities under a tornado watch is included below.
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the tornado warning for Mountain View County near Sundre shortly before 3 p.m., but downgraded it to a tornado watch at around 4 p.m.
The county is located between Calgary and Red Deer and includes the communities of Carstairs, Cremona, Didsbury, Olds and Sundre.
Environment Canada says the storm of concern produced a tornado, telling CTV News it touched down south of Sundre, north of Bergen.
Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.
Tornado watches, meanwhile, are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.
"In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions: Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet," said Environment Canada.
"Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris."
According to Alberta Emergency Alerts, a rotating severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado is was located 15 kilometres south of Cochrane, moving east at 20 km/h, at around 4:30 p.m.
Communities in the path include: Bearspaw
Environment Canada issued tornado watches for the following areas:
- Calgary
- Rocky View Co. near Cochrane
- Foothills Co. near Cayley
- Foothills Co. near High River and Aldersyde
- Foothills Co. near Longview and Eden Valley Res.
- Foothills Co. near Okotoks and De Winton
- Foothills Co. near Priddis and Brown-Lowery Prov. Park
- Foothills Co. near Turner Valley and Black Diamond
- M.D. of Willow Creek near Claresholm and Stavely
- M.D. of Willow Creek near Nanton and Parkland
- Rocky View Co. near Bragg Creek and Tsuu T'ina Res.
- Mountain View Co. near Carstairs and Stirlingville
- Mountain View Co. near Cremona and Water Valley
- Mountain View Co. near Olds and Didsbury
- Mountain View Co. near Sundre
- Rocky View Co. near Airdrie and Crossfield
- Rocky View Co. near Bottrel and Madden
- Rocky View Co. near Cochrane
- Camrose Co. near Bashaw and Meeting Creek
- City of Red Deer
- Co. of Paintearth near Halkirk and Big Knife Prov. Park
- Co. of Stettler near Big Valley
- Co. of Stettler near Botha and Gadsby
- Co. of Stettler near Byemoor and Endiang
- Co. of Stettler near Donalda
- Co. of Stettler near Stettler Nevis and Rochon Sands
- Flagstaff Co. near Forestburg and Galahad
- Lacombe Co. near Clive Alix and Mirror
- Lacombe Co. near Eckville
- Lacombe Co. near Lacombe Blackfalds and Bentley
- Ponoka Co. near Ponoka and Maskwacis
- Red Deer Co. near Elnora Lousana and Delburne
- Red Deer Co. near Penhold Innisfail and Bowden
- Red Deer Co. near Pine Lake
- Red Deer Co. near Spruce View and Red Lodge Prov. Park
- Red Deer Co. near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House
- Brazeau Co. near Brazeau Dam
- Brazeau Co. near Cynthia and Lodgepole
- Clearwater Co. near Caroline and James River Bridge
- Clearwater Co. near Rocky Mtn House and Crimson Lake
- O'Chiese 203 Res. and Clearwater Co. near Sunchild Cree Res.
- Yellowhead Co. near Minnow and Wolf Lakes and Elk River
