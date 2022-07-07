Tornado watches issued for Calgary and southern Alberta

Several communities throughout Alberta remain under a tornado watch, including one where a more serious tornado warning had previously been issued.

A complete list of communities under a tornado watch is included below.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the tornado warning for Mountain View County near Sundre shortly before 3 p.m., but downgraded it to a tornado watch at around 4 p.m.

The county is located between Calgary and Red Deer and includes the communities of Carstairs, Cremona, Didsbury, Olds and Sundre.

Environment Canada says the storm of concern produced a tornado, telling CTV News it touched down south of Sundre, north of Bergen.

tornado still on the ground east of bergen 2:52pm #abstorm pic.twitter.com/DSnOdJJ3aw — Big Time Kyle (@btk_weather) July 7, 2022

Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.

Tornado watches, meanwhile, are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.

"In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions: Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet," said Environment Canada.

"Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris."

Another funnel wrapping up on the storm east of Bergen 3:31pm #abstorm pic.twitter.com/rkbWPLqtHd — Big Time Kyle (@btk_weather) July 7, 2022

According to Alberta Emergency Alerts, a rotating severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado is was located 15 kilometres south of Cochrane, moving east at 20 km/h, at around 4:30 p.m.

Communities in the path include: Bearspaw

Environment Canada issued tornado watches for the following areas: