TotalEnergies sells Canadian operations to Suncor in deal worth up to $6.1B

The TotalEnergies headquarters, one of the world's largest energy conglomerates, is pictured in La Defense business district in Paris, Friday, Sept.2, 2022. TotalEnergies says it has signed a deal to sell its Canadian operations to Suncor Energy Inc. in an agreement worth up to $6.1 billion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Lewis Joly The TotalEnergies headquarters, one of the world's largest energy conglomerates, is pictured in La Defense business district in Paris, Friday, Sept.2, 2022. TotalEnergies says it has signed a deal to sell its Canadian operations to Suncor Energy Inc. in an agreement worth up to $6.1 billion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Lewis Joly

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Biden's re-election announcement could spell doom for Trump in 2024: analyst

After months of speculation and anticipation, U.S. President Joe Biden made it official. At 80 years of age, he is officially the oldest incumbent candidate for president of the United States. If re-elected, he will take the oath of office as the oldest Commander-in-Chief in U.S. history. Biden's age becomes an immediate challenge confronting the campaign as it looks ahead to re-election, political analyst Eric Ham writes.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina