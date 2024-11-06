CALGARY
Calgary

    • Townhouse fire in northwest Calgary displaces residents, including five children

    A stock photo showing the side of a Calgary Fire Department vehicle.
    A townhouse fire Tuesday night in Calgary's northwest displaced several residents, including five children.

    The fire broke out in the 0-100 block of Norquay Court N.W. around 8:30 p.m.

    Fire crews were met with heavy smoke and flames.

    One adult and five children escaped unharmed.

    Crews got the fire out, but there is extensive heat and smoke damage throughout the home.

    No other units were impacted.

    The Calgary Fire Department says the incident appears to be cooking-related.

