Track maintenance to disrupt CTrain platform at Stampede Park over weekend

    Calgary Transit is doing some maintenance on tracks at the Victoria Park/Stampede Station this weekend, which will impact the tracks in use.

    Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, CTrain riders heading in either direction should use the northbound platform for travel towards both Somerset-Bridlewood and Tuscany.

    That will be the case until 5 p.m. Saturday, when tracks on either side will be open due to the Flames game.

    At 5 a.m. Sunday, it will reverse back to northbound tracks only.

    Work is expected to be completed Sunday.

