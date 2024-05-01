One in custody after man suffers gunshot wound in Okotoks, Alta., incident

An Okotoks, Alta., man was rushed to hospital on Wednesday afternoon, believed to have been shot in his own home.

Several neighbours told CTV News it was a domestic situation between a father and son.

A 26-year-old man is now in custody.

Viewer footage shows the suspect coming out of a residence with his hands in the air, and officers placing him under arrest.

Neighbours say Mounties convinced him to surrender peacefully.

RCMP responded to the Sheep River Court area of Okotoks just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday to find a 53-year-old man suffering from a gunshot.

He was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

CTV News talked to one man who called 911 after he heard the commotion and his neighbour's calls for help.

"'Help, help, I been shot, I been shot.' I kind of panicked. I ran to the door, put my shoes on. At that point, I saw my neighbour, who I knew, running, kind of holding himself, running jaggedly and then he ran to my other neighbour's house where he collapsed on the stairs," said neighbour Duane Ward.

"I also noticed that the door was still open and he was bleeding profusely."

Mounties have not disclosed the relationship between the victim and suspect or what motivated the incident.

Charges are pending.