High River RCMP officer's car struck by passing truck at highway traffic stop

High River RCMP are calling for increased highway awareness after an officer conducting a traffic stop on Highway 2 narrowly escaped being struck by a truck.

On Monday at 11:30 a.m., an Alberta RCMP traffic officer using an unmarked police vehicle was conducting a traffic stop on the southbound lanes of Highway 2 close to Highway 540.

The officer’s emergency lights were on and they were pulled over behind the first vehicle.

Roads were dry and visibility was excellent.

The officer was in the police vehicle writing up the ticket when a Ford F350 hit the police vehicle with its side view mirror.

After checking both the driver of the original vehicle that he pulled over and the driver of the truck that struck his vehicle, the officer discovered that no one had been injured.

The driver of the Ford F350 said he hadn’t seen the police vehicle or the flashing emergency lights.

RCMP would like to remind drivers that when vehicles are stopped by the roadside with flashing lights activated, they are required to change lanes to create space. If changing lanes isn’t possible, slow to at least 60 km/h or the posted speed limit. (Whichever is lower).

“This officer is very lucky,” said Sgt. Darrin Turnbull with Alberta RCMP Traffic, in a media release. “This was inches away from being a terrible tragedy. Drivers need to pay attention while they are driving and follow the law when passing any stopped roadside vehicle with lights activated.”