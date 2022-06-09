Tracking device leads RCMP directly to suspect in 3 break-ins at Strathmore pharmacy

The investigation into a recent break-in at a pharmacy in a town outside of Calgary was solved in short time thanks to a frustrated business owner's adoption of tracking technology.

RCMP responded to the pharmacy in downtown Strathmore at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday following reports of a break-and-enter.

Officers discovered the garage bay door of the business was damaged and it appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.

Sunday morning's incident was the fourth break-in at the pharmacy in the last three months. The previous incidents had prompted RCMP and the business owner to implement tracking technology.

Officers followed the trail, utilizing the tracking device, to a nearby business where a pickup truck with fresh damage was spotted

A search warrant was obtained and RCMP seized more than 150 medications that had been stolen from the pharmacy during Sunday morning's and previous break-ins.

A 36-year-old Strathmore man was arrested and charged with:

Break-and-enter with intent to commit an indictable offence;

Theft over $5,000;

Mischief; and,

Wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence.

The accused has been released from custody ahead of his scheduled court appearance.

"Our detachment members will continue to monitor this offender in the weeks and months to come in an effort to prevent further crimes," said Strathmore RCMP Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz in a statement. "I'd like to thank the pharmacy owner for their cooperation and patience while our investigators worked to solve these crimes."

The investigation into the pharmacy break-ins continues as the suspect has been connected to only three of the four recent break-and-enters.

RCMP have released surveillance photos from the pharmacy break-ins.

Anyone with information about any of the pharmacy break-ins is asked to contact the Strathmore RCMP detachment at 403-934-3968 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.