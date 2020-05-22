CALGARY -- What started as a traffic stop in Drumheller escalated into two people being arrested after officers observed alleged drug paraphernalia in plain view inside a vehicle.

Police pulled the vehicle over about 1:30 a.m. on May 13 and the driver and passenger were both arrested.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of suspected drugs and other items, inlcuding:

Methamphetamine

Cocaine

Fentanyl

Cash

Drug paraphernalia

Elizabeth Joy McDuff, 20, and Michael Robert Kinney, 44, have both been charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both have been released from custody. McDuff is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21 and Kinney is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 18.