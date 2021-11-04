Traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs, weapons and charges against 2 Lethbridge men

CALGARY -

A traffic stop Wednesday by Lethbridge police ended with police seizing quantities of drugs, and weapons and charges being laid against two Lethbridge men.

The incident took place a little before 2 a.m. on the 4000 block of Fourth Ave. S. An inspection of the car yielded a rifle, bear spray and a replica Airsoft pistol, along with a small amounts of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

One of the people in the car who gave police a fake name had a Canada-wide parole warrant out and a firearms prohibition.

Justin Yuhas, 32 faces two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm; careless use/storage of a firearm; knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm; carrying a concealed weapon; knowingly possessing a prohibited/restricted weapon; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance; and obstructing a peace officer.

Yuhas is in custody awaiting a hearing.

Travis Robert Taylor, 30, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

He was released from custody and is next scheduled to appear in court Jan.27, 2022.