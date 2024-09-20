Traffic stop of cyclist leads to seizure of drugs, weapons and cash by Lethbridge police

A Lethbridge resident is facing charges after police seized drugs and weapons at a traffic stop for bicycle equipment violations.

Wednesday night, around 7 p.m., police noticed a group of people downtown including a man on a bicycle with no brakes or visible bell or horn.

Police approached the man, who fled on the bicycle, ignoring requests to stop. They caught up with him in a parking lot on the 200 block of Scenic Drive South, where he resisted arrest, before being taken into custody.

A search of the man yielded 200 street doses of methamphetamine, 170 doses of fentanyl, cash and drug paraphernalia including several scales and packaging.

Police also recovered two collapsible batons, a hatchet and three knives.

A 34-year-old Lethbridge man was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, four counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of the proceeds of crime, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

He also was issued provincial violation tickets for riding a bicycle without brakes, riding a bicycle without a horn or bell, riding a bicycle without at least one red reflector mounted on the rear and failing to operate a bicycle in a prescribed manner.

Following a bail hearing, the man was released from custody with a number of conditions. He’s scheduled to appear in court Oct. 18.