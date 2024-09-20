CALGARY
Calgary

    • Traffic stop of cyclist leads to seizure of drugs, weapons and cash by Lethbridge police

    A search of the man yielded 200 street doses of methamphetamine, 170 doses of fentanyl, cash, drug paraphernalia including several scales and packaging. Police also recovered two collapsible batons, a hatchet and three knives. A search of the man yielded 200 street doses of methamphetamine, 170 doses of fentanyl, cash, drug paraphernalia including several scales and packaging. Police also recovered two collapsible batons, a hatchet and three knives.
    Share

    A Lethbridge resident is facing charges after police seized drugs and weapons at a traffic stop for bicycle equipment violations.

    Wednesday night, around 7 p.m., police noticed a group of people downtown including a man on a bicycle with no brakes or visible bell or horn.

    Police approached the man, who fled on the bicycle, ignoring requests to stop. They caught up with him in a parking lot on the 200 block of Scenic Drive South, where he resisted arrest, before being taken into custody.

    A search of the man yielded 200 street doses of methamphetamine, 170 doses of fentanyl, cash and drug paraphernalia including several scales and packaging.

    Police also recovered two collapsible batons, a hatchet and three knives.

    A 34-year-old Lethbridge man was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, four counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of the proceeds of crime, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

    He also was issued provincial violation tickets for riding a bicycle without brakes, riding a bicycle without a horn or bell, riding a bicycle without at least one red reflector mounted on the rear and failing to operate a bicycle in a prescribed manner.

    Following a bail hearing, the man was released from custody with a number of conditions. He’s scheduled to appear in court Oct. 18.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News