Traffic will be disrupted on Scenic Drive North Monday

City of Lethbridge (File photo) City of Lethbridge (File photo)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Adult victim in Que. fishing incident that killed 4 children identified

Quebec provincial police (SQ) have identified the adult victim of a fishing incident that claimed five lives over the weekend, most of them children. Keven Girard, 37, was among a group of 11 people swept up by the tide late Friday night while fishing along the shore in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a village about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina